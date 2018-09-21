A look at the headlines right now:

French ex-President Hollande says India proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance for Rafale deal: Congress Rahul Gandhi accused Narendra Modi of betraying the country. India calls off Sushma Swaraj’s meeting with Pakistan’s foreign minister in New York: Three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, who were abducted by suspected militants, were found dead earlier on Friday. Kerala Police arrest Bishop Franco Mulakkal for allegedly raping a nun: He was questioned by the police for the third straight day on Friday. Centre’s heavy-handed manner of dealing with bad loans has caused banking crisis, says P Chidambaram: Banks have no money to lend ‘in a climate of suspicion and vendetta’, said the former finance minister. Two killed in clashes with police in West Bengal, BJP shutdown in North Dinajpur district: Residents in Islampur town had clashed with police on Thursday over the appointment of teachers at a school. Home ministry dismisses reports of resignations by policemen in J&K as ‘propaganda’: As many as nine policemen have resigned from the force, according to several media reports. Congress claims alliance between BSP and Ajit Jogi’s party has BJP support: The Congress alleged that Mayawati’s party had tied up with the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh as it was under pressure from the central investigating agencies.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar says celebrating ‘Surgical Strikes Day’ is not mandatory: His comments came after minister Partha Chatterjee said West Bengal will not mark the occasion. US imposes sanctions on Chinese military for buying Russian fighter jets, missiles: The US State Department said the move is aimed to ‘impose costs’ on Russia for interfering in the US elections. Fitch Ratings ups India’s growth forecast for current fiscal from 7.4% to 7.8%: It warned that tightening of financial conditions, rising oil bill and weak bank balance sheets may prove to be stumbling blocks to economic growth.