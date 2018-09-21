The big news: Congress lashes out at Modi after Hollande’s Rafale claims, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India called off Sushma Swaraj’s meeting with Pakistani counterpart in New York, and Kerala Police arrested a bishop accused of raping a nun.
A look at the headlines right now:
- French ex-President Hollande says India proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance for Rafale deal: Congress Rahul Gandhi accused Narendra Modi of betraying the country.
- India calls off Sushma Swaraj’s meeting with Pakistan’s foreign minister in New York: Three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, who were abducted by suspected militants, were found dead earlier on Friday.
- Kerala Police arrest Bishop Franco Mulakkal for allegedly raping a nun: He was questioned by the police for the third straight day on Friday.
- Centre’s heavy-handed manner of dealing with bad loans has caused banking crisis, says P Chidambaram: Banks have no money to lend ‘in a climate of suspicion and vendetta’, said the former finance minister.
- Two killed in clashes with police in West Bengal, BJP shutdown in North Dinajpur district: Residents in Islampur town had clashed with police on Thursday over the appointment of teachers at a school.
- Home ministry dismisses reports of resignations by policemen in J&K as ‘propaganda’: As many as nine policemen have resigned from the force, according to several media reports.
- Congress claims alliance between BSP and Ajit Jogi’s party has BJP support: The Congress alleged that Mayawati’s party had tied up with the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh as it was under pressure from the central investigating agencies.
- Union minister Prakash Javadekar says celebrating ‘Surgical Strikes Day’ is not mandatory: His comments came after minister Partha Chatterjee said West Bengal will not mark the occasion.
- US imposes sanctions on Chinese military for buying Russian fighter jets, missiles: The US State Department said the move is aimed to ‘impose costs’ on Russia for interfering in the US elections.
- Fitch Ratings ups India’s growth forecast for current fiscal from 7.4% to 7.8%: It warned that tightening of financial conditions, rising oil bill and weak bank balance sheets may prove to be stumbling blocks to economic growth.