The big news: Jaitley says there can’t be 2 versions of truth on Rafale row, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana in Jharkhand, and Pakistan said it was ready for war but preferred peace.
- ‘Truth cannot have two versions,’ says Arun Jaitley on Rafale deal: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress traded barbs as the row over the defence deal escalated.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches health insurance scheme in Jharkhand: The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana offers a cover of Rs 5 lakh per year to India’s poorest families.
- ‘War is not a solution,’ Pakistan says in response to Army chief Bipin Rawat’s ‘barbarism’ remark: Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Asif Ghafoor said the Army was ready to respond to ‘any external aggression’.
- Two main accused, including an Army man, arrested in Rewari gangrape case: The police had arrested one of the three main accused in the case last week. They are accused of kidnapping the woman and then raping her.
- Indian Navy locates injured sailor stranded near Australia: Abhilash Tomy was injured after a storm hit his yacht while participating in a race that involved 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe.
- AIADMK legislator arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM: Actor-turned-politician Karunas was booked on Thursday in connection with a speech he delivered in Chennai.
- Voting for Maldives presidential election under way amid allegations of irregularities: The police reportedly raided Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s campaign office, citing claims of corruption.
- Assam villagers strip and assault woman in Karimganj, 19 arrested: The woman lodged a complaint after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
- Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi dies in Mumbai after battling kidney cancer: Her films explored the themes of female sexuality and women’s empowerment.
- Half of all lunar missions have failed, Chandrayaan 2 is a calculated risk, says ISRO chief K Sivan: He said this mission’s landing site on the Moon is a location where no other country has gone before.