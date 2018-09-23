A look at the headlines right now:

‘Truth cannot have two versions,’ says Arun Jaitley on Rafale deal: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress traded barbs as the row over the defence deal escalated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches health insurance scheme in Jharkhand: The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana offers a cover of Rs 5 lakh per year to India’s poorest families.

‘War is not a solution,’ Pakistan says in response to Army chief Bipin Rawat’s ‘barbarism’ remark: Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Asif Ghafoor said the Army was ready to respond to ‘any external aggression’.

Two main accused, including an Army man, arrested in Rewari gangrape case: The police had arrested one of the three main accused in the case last week. They are accused of kidnapping the woman and then raping her.

Indian Navy locates injured sailor stranded near Australia: Abhilash Tomy was injured after a storm hit his yacht while participating in a race that involved 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe.

AIADMK legislator arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM: Actor-turned-politician Karunas was booked on Thursday in connection with a speech he delivered in Chennai.

Voting for Maldives presidential election under way amid allegations of irregularities: The police reportedly raided Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s campaign office, citing claims of corruption.

Assam villagers strip and assault woman in Karimganj, 19 arrested: The woman lodged a complaint after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi dies in Mumbai after battling kidney cancer: Her films explored the themes of female sexuality and women’s empowerment.

Half of all lunar missions have failed, Chandrayaan 2 is a calculated risk, says ISRO chief K Sivan: He said this mission’s landing site on the Moon is a location where no other country has gone before.

