Prices of petrol and diesel continued to surge on Tuesday, with a litre of petrol of costing Rs 90.22 in Mumbai, recording a 14 paise increase. Diesel prices also touched a new high in the city, with a litre priced at Rs 78.69, ANI reported.

Fuel prices are highest in Maharashtra due to the high Value Added Tax levied on them. Since September 1, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 4.13 per litre in Mumbai while diesel price has increased Rs 3.93 per litre.

A litre of petrol cost Rs 82.86 in Delhi, Rs 86.13 in Chennai and Rs 84.68 in Kolkata, marking an increase of 14 paise, according to The Indian Express. A litre of diesel was priced at Rs 74.12 in Delhi, Rs 78.36 in Chennai and Rs 75.97 in Kolkata registering a 10 paise increase in prices in the three metros.

The prices of petrol and diesel have continued to rise due to the depreciation in the rupee’s value and a rise in international oil rates. The international benchmark Brent crude breached the $81 (Rs 5,899) a barrel mark by surging over 3% to trade at $81.28 (Rs 5,920) a barrel, PTI reported on Monday.

On September 10, Opposition parties staged a nationwide shutdown to protest against the rise in fuel prices and decline in rupee’s value. The Congress called for the bandh, and claimed to have the support of 21 parties.