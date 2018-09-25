A look at the headlines right now:

  1. SC refuses to ban politicians facing criminal charges from elections, tells Parliament to frame law: The top court told political parties to publish the criminal antecedents of the candidates on their website and publicise it.
  2. Over 1,000 people stranded in Himachal Pradesh, 5 killed in landslides in J&K: At least 25 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himchal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana. 
  3. Tamil Nadu court acquits nine in actor Rajkumar abduction case, says no evidence that they were Veerappan’s men: Veerappan and his associates had kidnapped the actor and three others in July 2000. The actor was released after being held captive in a forest for 108 days.  
  4. United States is putting a knife to our neck, Chinese official says as trade war escalates: The statement came a day after the two countries’ fresh tariffs on each other’s goods came into effect.  
  5. Fuel rates continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 90.22 a litre in Mumbai: The price of petrol increased by 14 paises across the four metros.  
  6. Vedanta submits 45,000 letters in support of plant to National Green Tribunal panel: Anti-Sterlite protestors alleged that the company paid money for the letters.  
  7. Six die of malaria in Tripura in six months, health minister says outbreak has been controlled: State minister Sudip Roy Barman said 7,991 patients were found infected with since January. 
  8. Supreme Court rejects plea to bar legislators from practicing law: BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had filed a petition citing the Bar Council’s rules that restrict salaried employees from practicing as advocates.
  9. Kerala church withdraws restrictions imposed on nun who protested against rape accused bishop: A meeting of the parish was held after a group of parishioners came out in support of Sister Lucy Kalappura demanding revocation of the restrictions. 
  10. Kashmir matter will be resolved as the problem is not increasing, says Rajnath Singh: The Union home minister said that whatever terrorism there is in the state is sponsored by Pakistan.    