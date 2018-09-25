A look at the headlines right now:

SC refuses to ban politicians facing criminal charges from elections, tells Parliament to frame law: The top court told political parties to publish the criminal antecedents of the candidates on their website and publicise it. Over 1,000 people stranded in Himachal Pradesh, 5 killed in landslides in J&K: At least 25 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himchal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana. Tamil Nadu court acquits nine in actor Rajkumar abduction case, says no evidence that they were Veerappan’s men: Veerappan and his associates had kidnapped the actor and three others in July 2000. The actor was released after being held captive in a forest for 108 days. United States is putting a knife to our neck, Chinese official says as trade war escalates: The statement came a day after the two countries’ fresh tariffs on each other’s goods came into effect. Fuel rates continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 90.22 a litre in Mumbai: The price of petrol increased by 14 paises across the four metros. Vedanta submits 45,000 letters in support of plant to National Green Tribunal panel: Anti-Sterlite protestors alleged that the company paid money for the letters. Six die of malaria in Tripura in six months, health minister says outbreak has been controlled: State minister Sudip Roy Barman said 7,991 patients were found infected with since January. Supreme Court rejects plea to bar legislators from practicing law: BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had filed a petition citing the Bar Council’s rules that restrict salaried employees from practicing as advocates. Kerala church withdraws restrictions imposed on nun who protested against rape accused bishop: A meeting of the parish was held after a group of parishioners came out in support of Sister Lucy Kalappura demanding revocation of the restrictions. Kashmir matter will be resolved as the problem is not increasing, says Rajnath Singh: The Union home minister said that whatever terrorism there is in the state is sponsored by Pakistan.