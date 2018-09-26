A look at the headlines right now:

SC makes Aadhaar compulsory for I-T returns; mobile numbers, bank accounts do not need to be linked: ‘Aadhaar violative of right to privacy’, said Justice Chandrachud in his dissenting judgement. Supreme Court says no need to reconsider 2006 judgement on quota for promotion to SC/ST employees: In the 2006 verdict, the top court imposed three conditions for granting quota in promotions to employees from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. At least 2 dead, 7 injured after three-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar: Around 30 more people are feared trapped under the debris, according to some reports. SC allows live-streaming of court proceedings, says rules to be framed soon: A three-judge bench said that rules balancing the right of public and protecting the dignity of litigants would be soon framed. I was not in power when the Rafale deal was finalised, says French President Emmanuel Macron: However, he refused to say anything more on the matter. Banaras Hindu University suspends classes till September 28 after violent clashes on campus: The fight between resident doctors and some hostel inmates was allegedly over the non-allotment of a bed to a patient on campus. US comedian Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in sexual assault case: He will have to register as a sex offender with police for the rest of his life after the judge declared him a ‘sexually violent predator’. UN General Assembly chief cites Kerala floods to urge countries to slow down climate change: He also warned of ‘increasingly chaotic world order’ during General Assembly address. Three men arrested for concealing information, helping the main accused run in connection with the Rewari gangrape: Another Army man, who was present at the spot of the alleged rape but did not tell the police anything about it, is among those held. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh agree to set uniform fuel tax: A sub-committee will submit a report on the matter within 15 days.