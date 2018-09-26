The big news: Supreme Court upholds validity of Aadhaar but with riders, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC will not reconsider its 2006 order on reservation for promotion to SC/ST employees, and two people died in a Delhi building collapse.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC makes Aadhaar compulsory for I-T returns; mobile numbers, bank accounts do not need to be linked: ‘Aadhaar violative of right to privacy’, said Justice Chandrachud in his dissenting judgement.
- Supreme Court says no need to reconsider 2006 judgement on quota for promotion to SC/ST employees: In the 2006 verdict, the top court imposed three conditions for granting quota in promotions to employees from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.
- At least 2 dead, 7 injured after three-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar: Around 30 more people are feared trapped under the debris, according to some reports.
- SC allows live-streaming of court proceedings, says rules to be framed soon: A three-judge bench said that rules balancing the right of public and protecting the dignity of litigants would be soon framed.
- I was not in power when the Rafale deal was finalised, says French President Emmanuel Macron: However, he refused to say anything more on the matter.
- Banaras Hindu University suspends classes till September 28 after violent clashes on campus: The fight between resident doctors and some hostel inmates was allegedly over the non-allotment of a bed to a patient on campus.
- US comedian Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in sexual assault case: He will have to register as a sex offender with police for the rest of his life after the judge declared him a ‘sexually violent predator’.
- UN General Assembly chief cites Kerala floods to urge countries to slow down climate change: He also warned of ‘increasingly chaotic world order’ during General Assembly address.
- Three men arrested for concealing information, helping the main accused run in connection with the Rewari gangrape: Another Army man, who was present at the spot of the alleged rape but did not tell the police anything about it, is among those held.
- Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh agree to set uniform fuel tax: A sub-committee will submit a report on the matter within 15 days.