Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh on Tuesday agreed to set uniform tax rates on petroleum products, PTI reported. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by finance ministers of the northern states and Union Territory in Chandigarh comes amid rising fuel prices.

Government representatives agreed to form a sub-committee that will submit their recommendations on the uniform tax rate within 15 days. “A uniform tax rate will lead to increase in the government revenue and curb black marketing,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The meeting was an initiative of Haryana Finance and Excise and Taxation Minister Captain Abhimanyu, Hindustan Times reported.

The participants also appointed a panel to study and compile a report on the possibility for uniform tax rates for liquor and registration of vehicles and transport permit. Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal proposed a fixed tax rate for transport to avoid loss of revenue from registration and permit fees because of different taxation rules.

The prices of petrol and diesel have continued to rise due to the depreciation in the rupee’s value and a rise in international oil rates. The international benchmark Brent crude breached the $81 (Rs 5,899) a barrel mark by surging over 3% to trade at $81.28 (Rs 5,920) a barrel, PTI reported on Monday.