The big news: Supreme Court says no need to link bank accounts to Aadhaar, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre increased import duties on 19 items, and six people died after a three-storey building in Delhi collapsed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC rules Aadhaar is constitutional but strikes down some provisions: Justice DY Chandrachud, the sole dissenter, said Aadhaar is violative of right to privacy. Major political parties welcomed the judgement while petitioners said it was disappointing.
- ACs, footwear, flying to get costlier as Centre increases customs duties on 19 items: The government said it has raised customs duties on these items to curb non-essential imports in an effort to narrow the current account deficit.
- Six dead, seven injured after three-storey building collapses in Ashok Vihar: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
- Supreme Court to decide tomorrow if its 1994 judgement on mosques should be revisited: In its 1994 verdict, the court said mosques were not integral to Islam.
- Cabinet approves new telecom policy, aims to attract investments worth $100 billion: The policy also aims to provide universal broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen.
- Supreme Court approves quota in promotion for SC/ST, says collecting data on backwardness not needed: In the 2006 verdict, the top court imposed three conditions for granting quota in promotions to employees from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.
- Special court asks Mehul Choksi to respond to ED’s plea by October 30: The agency has moved the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court seeking to declare Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi ‘fugitive economic offenders’.
- Man hacked to death in public in Hyderabad, two arrested: Witnesses said there were at least three policemen around, but they did not help much.
- US bill proposes visa ban on Chinese officials denying Americans access to Tibet: The Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act seeks the same access to Tibet for American citizens that the Chinese have to the US.
- Padma Lakshmi says she was raped when she was 16, molested when she was 7: She spoke about her ordeal after US President Donald Trump said he firmly supported rape-accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.