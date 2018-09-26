A look at the headlines right now:

SC rules Aadhaar is constitutional but strikes down some provisions: Justice DY Chandrachud, the sole dissenter, said Aadhaar is violative of right to privacy. Major political parties welcomed the judgement while petitioners said it was disappointing. ACs, footwear, flying to get costlier as Centre increases customs duties on 19 items: The government said it has raised customs duties on these items to curb non-essential imports in an effort to narrow the current account deficit. Six dead, seven injured after three-storey building collapses in Ashok Vihar: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Supreme Court to decide tomorrow if its 1994 judgement on mosques should be revisited: In its 1994 verdict, the court said mosques were not integral to Islam. Cabinet approves new telecom policy, aims to attract investments worth $100 billion: The policy also aims to provide universal broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen. Supreme Court approves quota in promotion for SC/ST, says collecting data on backwardness not needed: In the 2006 verdict, the top court imposed three conditions for granting quota in promotions to employees from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. Special court asks Mehul Choksi to respond to ED’s plea by October 30: The agency has moved the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court seeking to declare Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi ‘fugitive economic offenders’. Man hacked to death in public in Hyderabad, two arrested: Witnesses said there were at least three policemen around, but they did not help much. US bill proposes visa ban on Chinese officials denying Americans access to Tibet: The Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act seeks the same access to Tibet for American citizens that the Chinese have to the US. Padma Lakshmi says she was raped when she was 16, molested when she was 7: She spoke about her ordeal after US President Donald Trump said he firmly supported rape-accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.