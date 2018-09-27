A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court strikes down adultery law, says Section 497 is ‘absolutely manifestly arbitrary’: Justice DY Chandrachud said Section 497 treats women as chattel and destroys their dignity, deprives them of agency, autonomy and dignity. Antigua has assured to cooperate in extraditing Mehul Choksi to India, says MEA: Foreign Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Chet Greene told Sushma Swaraj that the extradition process has to go through legal and court process in his country. Defence ministry official raised objections a month before Rafale deal was signed, says report: The note by the joint secretary and acquisition manager is with the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General which is studying the deal. Missionaries of Jesus nuns meet Kerala CM, accuse police of being biased against bishop: They accused the investigation team of threatening those who supported him and intruding into their convents without prior notice. Third woman accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct: Julie Swetnick’s allegations come a day before Kavanaugh is due at a public hearing. DMK chief MK Stalin admitted to hospital in Chennai for minor surgery: The hospital said Stalin will be discharged on Thursday afternoon. Centre says it will conduct inter-ministerial consultation on impact of SC’s Aadhaar order: Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad described the Supreme Court’s verdict as historic. Assailants open fire, hurl grenade at BJP legislator Sangeet Som’s house in Meerut: Police said the assailants allegedly followed Som to his house and opened fire just minute after he entered the house. Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall till Sunday, says Met department: A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad. Narendra Modi, Cochin International Airport among United Nations Champions of the Earth Awardees: The international organisation’s highest environmental honour recognises six outstanding change makers.