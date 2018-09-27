The big news: SC says husband isn’t wife’s master as it scraps adultery law, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Antigua promised to cooperate in extraditing Mehul Choksi, and a defence official had raised questions a month before Rafale deal was signed.
- Supreme Court strikes down adultery law, says Section 497 is ‘absolutely manifestly arbitrary’: Justice DY Chandrachud said Section 497 treats women as chattel and destroys their dignity, deprives them of agency, autonomy and dignity.
- Antigua has assured to cooperate in extraditing Mehul Choksi to India, says MEA: Foreign Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Chet Greene told Sushma Swaraj that the extradition process has to go through legal and court process in his country.
- Defence ministry official raised objections a month before Rafale deal was signed, says report: The note by the joint secretary and acquisition manager is with the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General which is studying the deal.
- Missionaries of Jesus nuns meet Kerala CM, accuse police of being biased against bishop: They accused the investigation team of threatening those who supported him and intruding into their convents without prior notice.
- Third woman accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct: Julie Swetnick’s allegations come a day before Kavanaugh is due at a public hearing.
- DMK chief MK Stalin admitted to hospital in Chennai for minor surgery: The hospital said Stalin will be discharged on Thursday afternoon.
- Centre says it will conduct inter-ministerial consultation on impact of SC’s Aadhaar order: Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad described the Supreme Court’s verdict as historic.
- Assailants open fire, hurl grenade at BJP legislator Sangeet Som’s house in Meerut: Police said the assailants allegedly followed Som to his house and opened fire just minute after he entered the house.
- Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall till Sunday, says Met department: A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad.
- Narendra Modi, Cochin International Airport among United Nations Champions of the Earth Awardees: The international organisation’s highest environmental honour recognises six outstanding change makers.