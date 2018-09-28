A look at the headlines right now:

SC allows women entry to Sabarimala temple, says exclusionary practices violate right to worship: The Travancore Devaswom Board said it was disappointed but will comply with the top court’s verdict. SC allows investigation into Bhima Koregaon violence to continue, extends activists’ house arrest by four weeks: Meanwhile, petitioners in the case said illegal acts of state functionaries were also ‘a kind of terrorism’. After earthquake, tsunami hits Sulawesi in Indonesia; few families reported missing: The tsunami swept away houses in the cities of Palu and Donggala, said the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure.

SC reserves order on pleas urging judges to recuse themselves in Manipur alleged fake encounter cases: The petitions said Justices MB Lokur and UU Lalit should stop hearing the cases as they have called the accused police personnel murderers. Three years on, trial yet to begin in Dadri lynching case despite the case being heard in fast-track court: Mohammad Akhlaq’s family was forced to move out of the village and now lives in the Delhi cantonment area. Tata Group retains iconic Taj Mansingh hotel in New Delhi Municipal Council auction: The group’s Indian Hotels Company Limited and ITC were the only firms that submitted bids. On Rafale deal, NCP leader Supriya Sule says Sharad Pawar also criticised the pact: Tariq Anwar quit NCP after Pawar’s remarks ‘defending’ Narendra Modi on the deal, and Rahul Gandhi again accused Narendra Modi of favouring Anil Ambani in Rafale deal.

Korean peninsula talks must address India’s concerns about nuclear proliferation, says Sushma Swaraj: In an apparent reference to Pakistan, the external affairs minister said India was worried about proliferation linkages between Islamabad and Pyongyang.

At Kumbh Mela, only vegetarian and teetotaller police personnel will be deployed, says official: Superintendents of police have been asked to verify the character of personnel being considered for duty.

Mumbai court acquits Arvind Kejriwal and seven others in 2014 elections rally case: The metropolitan magistrate said the police did not give them a written statement refusing them permission for the rally, which was held in Mankhurd.