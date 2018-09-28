The big news: SC lifts ban on women’s entry into Sabarimala temple, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC ruled out an SIT probe into Bhima Koregaon arrests, and a tsunami hit Indonesia after a strong earthquake.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC allows women entry to Sabarimala temple, says exclusionary practices violate right to worship: The Travancore Devaswom Board said it was disappointed but will comply with the top court’s verdict.
- SC allows investigation into Bhima Koregaon violence to continue, extends activists’ house arrest by four weeks: Meanwhile, petitioners in the case said illegal acts of state functionaries were also ‘a kind of terrorism’.
- After earthquake, tsunami hits Sulawesi in Indonesia; few families reported missing: The tsunami swept away houses in the cities of Palu and Donggala, said the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure.
- SC reserves order on pleas urging judges to recuse themselves in Manipur alleged fake encounter cases: The petitions said Justices MB Lokur and UU Lalit should stop hearing the cases as they have called the accused police personnel murderers.
- Three years on, trial yet to begin in Dadri lynching case despite the case being heard in fast-track court: Mohammad Akhlaq’s family was forced to move out of the village and now lives in the Delhi cantonment area.
- Tata Group retains iconic Taj Mansingh hotel in New Delhi Municipal Council auction: The group’s Indian Hotels Company Limited and ITC were the only firms that submitted bids.
- On Rafale deal, NCP leader Supriya Sule says Sharad Pawar also criticised the pact: Tariq Anwar quit NCP after Pawar’s remarks ‘defending’ Narendra Modi on the deal, and Rahul Gandhi again accused Narendra Modi of favouring Anil Ambani in Rafale deal.
- Korean peninsula talks must address India’s concerns about nuclear proliferation, says Sushma Swaraj: In an apparent reference to Pakistan, the external affairs minister said India was worried about proliferation linkages between Islamabad and Pyongyang.
- At Kumbh Mela, only vegetarian and teetotaller police personnel will be deployed, says official: Superintendents of police have been asked to verify the character of personnel being considered for duty.
- Mumbai court acquits Arvind Kejriwal and seven others in 2014 elections rally case: The metropolitan magistrate said the police did not give them a written statement refusing them permission for the rally, which was held in Mankhurd.