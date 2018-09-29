A look at the headlines right now:

At least 384 killed after earthquake, tsunami hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi island: The airport at Palu city has been closed and power outages have cut communications around the city. Police constable shoots man dead in ‘self defence’ in Lucknow: Police claim the constable fired at a man whose car rammed into his bike, thinking there were criminals in the vehicle. Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’ as monsoon retreats, pollution levels likely to rise in next 3 days: The Air Quality Index was 197 on Friday evening and crossed 200 by late evening. Facebook says 50 million users affected by new security breach: Hackers exploited the ‘View As’ feature on the website, the company said. The feature lets a user see how their profile looks to other people on Facebook. Japanese agency signs agreement to lend Rs 5,500 crore for Bullet train project: The Japanese embassy said the amount was part of tranche 1 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project. Uttarakhand High Court directs state government to give reservation to transgenders: The court ordered the state government to set up a welfare board in six months. Trump orders FBI probe into assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: This came hours after the US Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination. Defence analyst who joked about Konark temple asked to depose before Odisha Assembly panel: The six-member committee asked Abhijit Iyer Mitra to record his version of the events on October 11. Second NCP leader quits party after Sharad Pawar’s apparent support for Modi over Rafale deal: General Secretary Munaf Hakim said it was difficult to defend the party’s image. US supports India’s bid for permanent seat on UN Security Council, says official: China, France, Russia, UK and the US have been permanent members of the council since it was formed in 1945.