The big news: Toll in Indonesia’s quake-triggered tsunami rises to 384, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A police constable was arrested for shooting a man dead in ‘self defence’ in Lucknow, and Delhi’s air quality has worsened.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 384 killed after earthquake, tsunami hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi island: The airport at Palu city has been closed and power outages have cut communications around the city.
- Police constable shoots man dead in ‘self defence’ in Lucknow: Police claim the constable fired at a man whose car rammed into his bike, thinking there were criminals in the vehicle.
- Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’ as monsoon retreats, pollution levels likely to rise in next 3 days: The Air Quality Index was 197 on Friday evening and crossed 200 by late evening.
- Facebook says 50 million users affected by new security breach: Hackers exploited the ‘View As’ feature on the website, the company said. The feature lets a user see how their profile looks to other people on Facebook.
- Japanese agency signs agreement to lend Rs 5,500 crore for Bullet train project: The Japanese embassy said the amount was part of tranche 1 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project.
- Uttarakhand High Court directs state government to give reservation to transgenders: The court ordered the state government to set up a welfare board in six months.
- Trump orders FBI probe into assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: This came hours after the US Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination.
- Defence analyst who joked about Konark temple asked to depose before Odisha Assembly panel: The six-member committee asked Abhijit Iyer Mitra to record his version of the events on October 11.
- Second NCP leader quits party after Sharad Pawar’s apparent support for Modi over Rafale deal: General Secretary Munaf Hakim said it was difficult to defend the party’s image.
- US supports India’s bid for permanent seat on UN Security Council, says official: China, France, Russia, UK and the US have been permanent members of the council since it was formed in 1945.