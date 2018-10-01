The big news: Centre allowed to take control of debt-hit company IL&FS, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi High Court ended social activist Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest, and Gita Gopinath was appointed IMF chief economist.
A look at the headlines right now:
- National Company Law Tribunal allows government to take control of debt-hit IL&FS: A bench said it was apparent that the affairs at the company were being conducted ‘in a manner prejudicial to public interest’.
- Delhi HC orders release of activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest in Bhima Koregaon case: The High Court also rejected the Maharashtra Police’s petition to extend his house arrest by at least two days.
- Gita Gopinath appointed chief economist of International Monetary Fund:The India-born economist currently teaches at Harvard University and will succeed Maurice Obstfeld at the end of the year.
- Sharad Pawar calls for Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into Rafale deal: Two senior leaders quit the Nationalist Congress Party last week after Pawar appeared to lend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- ‘Writing-off bad loans is a regular banking exercise, doesn’t lead to any loan waiver,’ says Arun Jaitley: The Union minister’s comments came after a media report said 21 state-run banks had written-off Rs 3.16 lakh crore of loans between April 2014 and April 2018.
- ‘Both RSS, Pakistan propagate hatred; BJP follows divide and rule policy like Britishers,’ says Congress: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Pakistan are on the ‘same page in propagating hatred, violence and division among people’, the party said.
- Religious leader Computer Baba resigns as minister, says Madhya Pradesh government is anti-religion: He accused the government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan of doing little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river.
- Separatist leaders write to UN chief Antonio Guterres on Kashmir dispute ahead of his India visit: The Joint Resistance Leadership said India’s refusal to hold talks is doing ‘unimaginable harm’ to Kashmir and South Asia.
- Centre has asked states to collect biometric data of Rohingya refugees, says Rajnath Singh: The government will work through diplomatic channels to resolve the matter with Myanmar, the home minister said.
- BJP woman supporter moves court after being thrashed, allegedly by Trinamool workers in West Bengal: Nilima Dey Sarkar, who was assaulted twice during a shutdown called by the BJP, claimed the police had refused to file a complaint.