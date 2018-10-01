A look at the headlines right now:

National Company Law Tribunal allows government to take control of debt-hit IL&FS: A bench said it was apparent that the affairs at the company were being conducted ‘in a manner prejudicial to public interest’. Delhi HC orders release of activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest in Bhima Koregaon case: The High Court also rejected the Maharashtra Police’s petition to extend his house arrest by at least two days. Gita Gopinath appointed chief economist of International Monetary Fund:The India-born economist currently teaches at Harvard University and will succeed Maurice Obstfeld at the end of the year. Sharad Pawar calls for Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into Rafale deal: Two senior leaders quit the Nationalist Congress Party last week after Pawar appeared to lend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘Writing-off bad loans is a regular banking exercise, doesn’t lead to any loan waiver,’ says Arun Jaitley: The Union minister’s comments came after a media report said 21 state-run banks had written-off Rs 3.16 lakh crore of loans between April 2014 and April 2018. ‘Both RSS, Pakistan propagate hatred; BJP follows divide and rule policy like Britishers,’ says Congress: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Pakistan are on the ‘same page in propagating hatred, violence and division among people’, the party said. Religious leader Computer Baba resigns as minister, says Madhya Pradesh government is anti-religion: He accused the government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan of doing little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river. Separatist leaders write to UN chief Antonio Guterres on Kashmir dispute ahead of his India visit: The Joint Resistance Leadership said India’s refusal to hold talks is doing ‘unimaginable harm’ to Kashmir and South Asia. Centre has asked states to collect biometric data of Rohingya refugees, says Rajnath Singh: The government will work through diplomatic channels to resolve the matter with Myanmar, the home minister said. BJP woman supporter moves court after being thrashed, allegedly by Trinamool workers in West Bengal: Nilima Dey Sarkar, who was assaulted twice during a shutdown called by the BJP, claimed the police had refused to file a complaint.