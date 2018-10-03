The big news: Farmers end stir after being allowed into Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India and Russia may sign a deal for air defence systems this week, and the toll in Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami climbed over 1,300.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farmers call off their protest after marching to Kisan Ghat in Delhi around midnight: Earlier, they had vowed to continue their protest as the government had accepted only seven of their 11 demands.
- India and Russia will sign deal for S-400 air defence systems during Putin’s visit, says Kremlin: The Russian president will arrive in New Delhi on October 4 for an annual bilateral summit.
- Toll in Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami rises to 1,347 even as survivors await aid: On Wednesday morning, at least seven cargo planes brought in tonnes of relief material to the coastal city of Palu, one of the worst affected areas.
- Attack on Alwar lynching case witnesses and Pehlu Khan’s sons was concocted, say Rajasthan Police: The CCTV footage along the spot of the alleged firing showed that there was no black SUV near their vehicle, the police said.
- Three drown in well while performing puja in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area: Fourteen people fell into the 30-feet deep well when the iron grill covering its mouth suddenly gave in.
- France accuses Iranian intelligence services of plotting attack on exiled Opposition group: The government of Emmanuel Macron has arrested a suspected Iranian operative and may extradite him to Belgium, where the alleged plot was discovered in June.
- At least 13 people killed after suicide bombing at election rally in Nangarhar: The explosion took place in Kama district where a crowd had gathered to listen to a candidate.
- Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for ‘groundbreaking inventions in laser physics’: Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the prize. Strickland is the first woman to win this prize in 55 years.
- Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi released on bail after 53 days in Tamil Nadu prison: He was arrested in August on his return from Geneva, where he had spoken at the United Nations about police firing at anti-Sterlite protestors in Thoothukudi.
- International Solar Alliance can be OPEC of the future, says Narendra Modi: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at present supplies about half the world’s energy requirements.