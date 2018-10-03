A look at the headlines right now:

Farmers call off their protest after marching to Kisan Ghat in Delhi around midnight: Earlier, they had vowed to continue their protest as the government had accepted only seven of their 11 demands. India and Russia will sign deal for S-400 air defence systems during Putin’s visit, says Kremlin: The Russian president will arrive in New Delhi on October 4 for an annual bilateral summit. Toll in Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami rises to 1,347 even as survivors await aid: On Wednesday morning, at least seven cargo planes brought in tonnes of relief material to the coastal city of Palu, one of the worst affected areas. Attack on Alwar lynching case witnesses and Pehlu Khan’s sons was concocted, say Rajasthan Police: The CCTV footage along the spot of the alleged firing showed that there was no black SUV near their vehicle, the police said. Three drown in well while performing puja in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area: Fourteen people fell into the 30-feet deep well when the iron grill covering its mouth suddenly gave in. France accuses Iranian intelligence services of plotting attack on exiled Opposition group: The government of Emmanuel Macron has arrested a suspected Iranian operative and may extradite him to Belgium, where the alleged plot was discovered in June. At least 13 people killed after suicide bombing at election rally in Nangarhar: The explosion took place in Kama district where a crowd had gathered to listen to a candidate. Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for ‘groundbreaking inventions in laser physics’: Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the prize. Strickland is the first woman to win this prize in 55 years. Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi released on bail after 53 days in Tamil Nadu prison: He was arrested in August on his return from Geneva, where he had spoken at the United Nations about police firing at anti-Sterlite protestors in Thoothukudi. International Solar Alliance can be OPEC of the future, says Narendra Modi: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at present supplies about half the world’s energy requirements.