The station house officer of South Delhi’s New Friends Colony police station and a sub-inspector were transferred to district lines and three police personnel were suspended after family members of a man killed in the area alleged police inaction, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Rupesh Besoya, 34, was allegedly shot dead by the drug mafia outside his house in Taimoor Nagar in New Friends Colony on Sunday evening. His brother Umesh Besoya claimed that two of the attackers drove away in a car after the shooting, prompting neighbours and family members to rush to the police post, where a Police Control Room van was parked.

“Surprisingly, the policemen inside the PCR van advised them to dial 100 and drove away,” said Umesh Besoya. “If they had turned towards the spot, Rupesh could have received the treatment earlier. Probably, we could have saved him.”

Besoya’s family also alleged that the police had done nothing to curb drug menace in the area despite numerous complaints. They said Besoya was attacked because he was actively working against the sale of drugs in the area.

The murder triggered protests in the area. The residents burnt two motorcycles and pelted stones at the police.

“Based upon the preliminary findings of a vigilance enquiry conducted by additional deputy commissioner of police (South East) to look into the alleged lapses by local police in the context of killing of Rupesh and resultant law and order problem, SHO Inspector Sushil Kumar and Division Officer sub-inspector Rajender have been sent to District Lines,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. Head constable Ajay and constables Surender and Hari Chand have been suspended.

CCTV camera footage of the incident showed Rupesh Besoya standing with his two children – Sehaj, 12, and Aditya, 14 – outside their house. Two men wielding arms approached the victim and one of them shot him. His wife, Mona, is then seen coming out of their house and shouting for help.

According to the police, the accused shot Besoya and headed to Pitampura in West Delhi, where they robbed two men at gunpoint. They left the car behind, which belongs to a man from Lajpat Nagar in South Delhi who left the country five years ago, said the police. The car has been recovered, said Biswal. “It is suspected to be stolen,” he said. “We have several leads and the accused will be arrested soon.”