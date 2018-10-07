Social activist Natwar Thakkar, popularly known as Nagaland’s Gandhi, died at a private hospital in Guwahati on Sunday, reported PTI. He was 86.

Thakkar was admitted to the hospital on September 19 after he complained of uneasiness and had high fever. His condition started deteriorating from Saturday when his blood pressure dropped and he suffered a renal failure.

His body will be taken to his workplace in Nagaland’s Chuchuyimlang village on Sunday evening, reported Northeast Now.

Padma Shri award winner Thakkar, who is originally from Maharashtra, migrated to Nagaland in 1955. He founded the Nagaland Gandhi Ashram at Chuchuyimlang village in Mokokchung district of Nagaland. He has also built a library in a remote village.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio offered his condolences. “I’m saddened to hear about the demise of Padma Shree Natwar Thakkar, founder of #Nagaland Gandhi Ashram,” he tweeted. “He made significant contributions towards the betterment of society. May Almighty give strength to his family, friends & loved ones & may his soul rest in peace.”