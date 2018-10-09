The big news: Google+ to shut down after 5 lakh accounts compromised, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Misa Bharti confirmed rift between Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, and Union petroleum minister said India will buy Iranian oil in November.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Alphabet to shut down social media network Google+ after data of 5 lakh users exposed: A report said the company knew about the matter in March but did not disclose it.
- RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter says relations between her brothers have strained: Tej Pratap and Misa Bharti are reportedly unhappy that Tejashwi Yadav has become the heir apparent to their father in the party.
- India will continue to import oil from Iran next month despite US sanctions, says petroleum minister: Dharmendra Pradhan said two state refineries have made nominations to purchase oil from Tehran in November.
- Migrant workers continue to leave Gujarat, CM urges people not to engage in violence: At least 20,000 people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have left the state in the past week.
- AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhat ‘steps away’, Gursimran Khamba sent on leave after #MeToo allegations: Mumbai Film Festival dropped Rajat Kapoor’s ‘Kadakh’, AIB production from its line-up.
- Pakistan successfully test-fires missile system with 1,300-km range: The Ghauri Ballistic Missile can carry conventional and nuclear warheads, the Pakistan Army said.
- For anti-Sterlite protests, CBI registers cases against people belonging to 20 organisations: The offences include rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and attempt to murder.
- DRDO official in Nagpur arrested for suspected espionage: Nishant Aggarwal, who is suspected to have leaked classified information, is being questioned.
- Americans William D Nordhaus and Paul M Romer win 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics: Nordhaus has been awarded for his work on climate economics and Romer for his work on the endogenous growth theory.
- Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags India’s first gold medal in Youth Olympics history: Jeremy lifted a total weight of 274 kg to beat his nearest opponent by a good 11 kg margin.