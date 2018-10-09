A look at the headlines right now:

Alphabet to shut down social media network Google+ after data of 5 lakh users exposed: A report said the company knew about the matter in March but did not disclose it. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter says relations between her brothers have strained: Tej Pratap and Misa Bharti are reportedly unhappy that Tejashwi Yadav has become the heir apparent to their father in the party. India will continue to import oil from Iran next month despite US sanctions, says petroleum minister: Dharmendra Pradhan said two state refineries have made nominations to purchase oil from Tehran in November. Migrant workers continue to leave Gujarat, CM urges people not to engage in violence: At least 20,000 people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have left the state in the past week. AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhat ‘steps away’, Gursimran Khamba sent on leave after #MeToo allegations: Mumbai Film Festival dropped Rajat Kapoor’s ‘Kadakh’, AIB production from its line-up. Pakistan successfully test-fires missile system with 1,300-km range: The Ghauri Ballistic Missile can carry conventional and nuclear warheads, the Pakistan Army said. For anti-Sterlite protests, CBI registers cases against people belonging to 20 organisations: The offences include rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and attempt to murder. DRDO official in Nagpur arrested for suspected espionage: Nishant Aggarwal, who is suspected to have leaked classified information, is being questioned. Americans William D Nordhaus and Paul M Romer win 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics: Nordhaus has been awarded for his work on climate economics and Romer for his work on the endogenous growth theory. Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags India’s first gold medal in Youth Olympics history: Jeremy lifted a total weight of 274 kg to beat his nearest opponent by a good 11 kg margin.