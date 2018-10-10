AirAsia India has appointed Tata Group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran its chief executive officer and managing director, PTI reported on Wednesday, quoting a press statement. His appointment will come into effect from November 15. He replaces Amar Abrol, who stepped down from his position in June and moved back to the AirAsia Group headquarters in Malaysia.

At present, Bhaskaran is the vice president of corporate services at Tata Steel and has more than three decades of experience in manufacturing, export and commercial operations with the Tata Group.

AirAsia India, a low cost airline, is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad. AirAsia Berhad owns 49% of the airline while Tata Group executives R Venkatramanan and S Ramadorai hold the rest, according to The Economic Times.

In May, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against AirAsia Berhad’s Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes and others for allegedly violating the rules on securing international flying licences. Fernandes allegedly lobbied government servants to change the regulatory policies.

An airline company needs five years of experience and 20 aircraft to become eligible for the licence. Fernandes, Travel Food owner Sunil Kapoor, AirAsia Director R Venkatraman, aviation consultant Deepak Talwar, Singapore-based SNR Trading’s Director Rejendra Dubey and some unidentified public servants have been accused of breaking this rule. They are also accused of not following the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s rules.