A look at the headlines right now:

Cyclone Titli kills eight in Andhra Pradesh, weather department predicts weakening of storm: Heavy rainfall was recorded in Odisha and 17 districts in the state were put on red alert. Smriti Irani avoids commenting on harassment claims against MJ Akbar, says women shouldn’t be shamed: Actor Deepika Amin accused Alok Nath of harassing her years ago while two women alleged author Suhel Seth sexually harassed them. RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale tweeted in support of #MeToo movement. Actor Tanushree Dutta filed and FIR against Nana Patekar and three others Bahujan Samaj Party minister N Mahesh resigns from Karnataka Cabinet: He was the minister for primary and secondary education. Income tax officials search The Quint office in Noida, also visit co-founder Raghav Bahl’s home: The officials also visited the office of The News Minute in Bengaluru. Bahl’s Quintillion Media is an investor in the organisation. Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi is a corrupt man: Dassault Aviation said it freely chose to partner with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence. 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts suspect arrested from forest in Kerala’s Kannur district: Abdul Saleem has reportedly been absconding since the blasts and is suspected to be an Indian Mujahideen operative. Donald Trump demands answers on missing Saudi journalist: Top officials in Trump administration have spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, said the White House. Environmentalist GD Agarwal, who was fasting to demand a clean Ganga, dies in Rishikesh: The 86-year-old was fasting since June 22 and stopped taking water as well earlier week. Two officials suspended a day after train derailment in Raebareli: At least seven passengers died after nine coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express derailed on Wednesday morning. India suffered losses of $79.5 billion due to natural disasters in last two decades, says UN report: Globally, climate-related and geophysical disasters killed 1.3 million people between 1998 and 2017.