The big news: Cyclone Titli wreaks havoc in Andhra Pradesh, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Union minister Smriti Irani said women should not be shamed for #MeToo allegations, and BSP leader N Mahesh quit Karnataka Cabinet.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cyclone Titli kills eight in Andhra Pradesh, weather department predicts weakening of storm: Heavy rainfall was recorded in Odisha and 17 districts in the state were put on red alert.
- Smriti Irani avoids commenting on harassment claims against MJ Akbar, says women shouldn’t be shamed: Actor Deepika Amin accused Alok Nath of harassing her years ago while two women alleged author Suhel Seth sexually harassed them. RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale tweeted in support of #MeToo movement. Actor Tanushree Dutta filed and FIR against Nana Patekar and three others
- Bahujan Samaj Party minister N Mahesh resigns from Karnataka Cabinet: He was the minister for primary and secondary education.
- Income tax officials search The Quint office in Noida, also visit co-founder Raghav Bahl’s home: The officials also visited the office of The News Minute in Bengaluru. Bahl’s Quintillion Media is an investor in the organisation.
- Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi is a corrupt man: Dassault Aviation said it freely chose to partner with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence.
- 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts suspect arrested from forest in Kerala’s Kannur district: Abdul Saleem has reportedly been absconding since the blasts and is suspected to be an Indian Mujahideen operative.
- Donald Trump demands answers on missing Saudi journalist: Top officials in Trump administration have spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, said the White House.
- Environmentalist GD Agarwal, who was fasting to demand a clean Ganga, dies in Rishikesh: The 86-year-old was fasting since June 22 and stopped taking water as well earlier week.
- Two officials suspended a day after train derailment in Raebareli: At least seven passengers died after nine coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express derailed on Wednesday morning.
- India suffered losses of $79.5 billion due to natural disasters in last two decades, says UN report: Globally, climate-related and geophysical disasters killed 1.3 million people between 1998 and 2017.