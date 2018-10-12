A Dubai-bound Air India flight hit a compound wall at Tiruchirappalli International Airport early on Friday and was diverted to Mumbai, reported ANI. The aircraft, with 136 passengers and crew on board, was damaged on its belly. There were no casualties.

The flight, which took off from Tiruchirappalli airport at 1.20 am, arrived in Mumbai at 5.35 am, The Times of India reported. The aircraft was declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai. Officials told the daily that a bird-hit could be the cause of the accident.

A statement by Air India Express said an internal investigation into the incident has been ordered, and the pilot and co-pilot have been de-rostered until the inquiry is completed, ANI reported. It added that all passengers landed safely in Mumbai, and that another aircraft was arranged to take them to Dubai. It said it had informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation about the incident.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan visited Tiruchirappalli airport and inspected the accident spot.