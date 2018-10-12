A look at the headlines right now:

Ministry of Women and Child Development to set up panel to examine existing legal framework to tackle harassment: The committee will comprise senior members from the judiciary and the legal fraternity to handle matters arising from the #MeToo campaign. US journalist accuses MJ Akbar of harassing her when she was 18 years old: Two women accused Bollywood director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment while MICA set up an inquiry into allegations against faculty member. Tata Motors sent a senior executive on leave after he was accused of sexual harassment. Congress President Rahul Gandhi extended his support to the #MeToo movement. Rahul Gandhi is behaving like a ‘serial liar’, says minister Piyush Goyal: Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman said the government was not involved in selecting Reliance as partner. Retail inflation rose slightly to 3.77% in September: The growth in industrial output slowed to 4.3% in August. ‘We must find a way to exclude more names from NRC in border districts,’ says minister: Himanta Biswa Sarma said the citizenship register had become futile. ‘Tax department searches were an attempt at a frame-up,’ says The Quint’s founder Raghav Bahl: The media entrepreneur said he and his wife had not done anything illegal and they would mount a legal defence ‘against every trumped-up charge’. India’s decision to continue buying oil from Iran post sanctions ‘not helpful’, says United States: Washington may also impose secondary sanctions on India after Delhi’s agreement with Russia for the supply of missile systems. Madras High Court orders CBI inquiry into corruption claims against Tamil Nadu chief minister: The court ordered the agency to submit a preliminary report on alleged irregularities in the Edappadi Palaniswami-led highways department within 3 months. Air India flight from Tiruchirappalli to Dubai hits compound wall, diverted to Mumbai: All the 136 passengers and crew on board are safe, but the aircraft was damaged on its belly. ‘We cannot order everyone to be vegetarian,’ Supreme Court tells petitioners: Two non-governmental organisations had urged the court to ban export of meat for consumption and leather.