The big news: Maneka Gandhi promises to set up panel to probe #MeToo cases, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: One more woman accused Minister of State MJ Akbar of harassment, and Union minister Piyush Goyal accused Rahul Gandhi of being a ‘serial liar’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ministry of Women and Child Development to set up panel to examine existing legal framework to tackle harassment: The committee will comprise senior members from the judiciary and the legal fraternity to handle matters arising from the #MeToo campaign.
- US journalist accuses MJ Akbar of harassing her when she was 18 years old: Two women accused Bollywood director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment while MICA set up an inquiry into allegations against faculty member. Tata Motors sent a senior executive on leave after he was accused of sexual harassment. Congress President Rahul Gandhi extended his support to the #MeToo movement.
- Rahul Gandhi is behaving like a ‘serial liar’, says minister Piyush Goyal: Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman said the government was not involved in selecting Reliance as partner.
- Retail inflation rose slightly to 3.77% in September: The growth in industrial output slowed to 4.3% in August.
- ‘We must find a way to exclude more names from NRC in border districts,’ says minister: Himanta Biswa Sarma said the citizenship register had become futile.
- ‘Tax department searches were an attempt at a frame-up,’ says The Quint’s founder Raghav Bahl: The media entrepreneur said he and his wife had not done anything illegal and they would mount a legal defence ‘against every trumped-up charge’.
- India’s decision to continue buying oil from Iran post sanctions ‘not helpful’, says United States: Washington may also impose secondary sanctions on India after Delhi’s agreement with Russia for the supply of missile systems.
- Madras High Court orders CBI inquiry into corruption claims against Tamil Nadu chief minister: The court ordered the agency to submit a preliminary report on alleged irregularities in the Edappadi Palaniswami-led highways department within 3 months.
- Air India flight from Tiruchirappalli to Dubai hits compound wall, diverted to Mumbai: All the 136 passengers and crew on board are safe, but the aircraft was damaged on its belly.
- ‘We cannot order everyone to be vegetarian,’ Supreme Court tells petitioners: Two non-governmental organisations had urged the court to ban export of meat for consumption and leather.