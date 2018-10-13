A look at the headlines right now:

India wins seat at United Nations Human Rights Council: India’s election was all but certain. Actor Nana Patekar leaves ‘Housefull 4’ after sexual harassment allegations: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan apologised after being accused of sexual misconduct. Facebook says hackers in September stole personal data of 29 million users: The social media company had earlier put the figure at 50 million. Retail inflation rose slightly to 3.77% in September: The growth in industrial output slowed to 4.3% in August. ‘Tax department searches were an attempt at a frame-up,’ says The Quint’s founder Raghav Bahl: The media entrepreneur said he and his wife had not done anything illegal and they would mount a legal defence ‘against every trumped-up charge’. Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan defends complaint against editor, accuses his magazine of sensationalism: Nakkeeran editor RR Gopal was arrested based on a complaint filed by the governor’s office, but a court refused to send him to police custody. Terrorism is the most overwhelming threat to development, Sushma Swaraj says at SCO meeting: The minister also called upon member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to improve trade and investment in the region. Delhi Commission for Women chief urges PM Modi to sack MJ Akbar: The WCD ministry said it will set up panel to examine legal framework on workplace harassment. Aligarh Muslim University suspends three Kashmiri students for allegedly mourning militant: A complete shutdown was observed in the Kashmir Valley on Friday to mourn scholar-turned-militant Mannan Wani’s death. Women who enter the Sabarimala temple should be ripped apart, says actor: Thulasidharan Nair was addressing a rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kollam district.