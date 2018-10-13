The big news: India elected to UN Human Rights Council, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nana Patekar leaves Housefull 4 amid harassment allegations, and Facebook said the data of 29 million users was accessed in last month’s hack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India wins seat at United Nations Human Rights Council: India’s election was all but certain.
- Actor Nana Patekar leaves ‘Housefull 4’ after sexual harassment allegations: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan apologised after being accused of sexual misconduct.
- Facebook says hackers in September stole personal data of 29 million users: The social media company had earlier put the figure at 50 million.
- Retail inflation rose slightly to 3.77% in September: The growth in industrial output slowed to 4.3% in August.
- ‘Tax department searches were an attempt at a frame-up,’ says The Quint’s founder Raghav Bahl: The media entrepreneur said he and his wife had not done anything illegal and they would mount a legal defence ‘against every trumped-up charge’.
- Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan defends complaint against editor, accuses his magazine of sensationalism: Nakkeeran editor RR Gopal was arrested based on a complaint filed by the governor’s office, but a court refused to send him to police custody.
- Terrorism is the most overwhelming threat to development, Sushma Swaraj says at SCO meeting: The minister also called upon member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to improve trade and investment in the region.
- Delhi Commission for Women chief urges PM Modi to sack MJ Akbar: The WCD ministry said it will set up panel to examine legal framework on workplace harassment.
- Aligarh Muslim University suspends three Kashmiri students for allegedly mourning militant: A complete shutdown was observed in the Kashmir Valley on Friday to mourn scholar-turned-militant Mannan Wani’s death.
- Women who enter the Sabarimala temple should be ripped apart, says actor: Thulasidharan Nair was addressing a rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kollam district.