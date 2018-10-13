At least 27 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Indonesia’s Sumatra, AP reported on Saturday. Rescue personnel are searching for several people, who have been reported missing.

An Islamic school in Mandailing Natal was washed away in a landslide triggered by the rain. Police chief Issan Sinuhahi said bodies of 11 children were retrieved from the debris after the flood swept away 29 children.

The floods also claimed lives and damaged structures in West Sumatra province’s Tanah Datar, Padang Pariaman and West Pasaman areas.

Local administrations in North and West Sumatra provinces have declared a week-long emergency.

“The disaster and search and rescue agency have gone to the districts but have been hampered by the landslides in several areas,” Riadil Lubis, head of North Sumatra disaster agency, told AFP.