The big news: MJ Akbar back in India, faces calls to step down, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 12 people died in a cave collapse after Cyclone Titli hit Odisha, and a judge’s wife and son were shot at in Gurugram.
- Union minister MJ Akbar returns to India amid calls for his resignation over sexual harassment claims: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take a final call on the matter, according to party officials.
- At least 12 people killed as cave collapses in Odisha’s Gajapati district after Cyclone Titli: At least five families had taken shelter in the cave during the cyclone.
- Judge’s wife and son shot at in Gurguram, personal security officer arrested: Mahipal was in charge of the judge’s security for the last two years.
- Hamid Ansari questions then central government’s handling of 2002 Gujarat riots: The former vice president asked why the Centre did not invoke Article 355 of the Constitution, even when the then defence minister was present on the spot.
- US pastor held in Turkey returns home, Donald Trump says ‘no deal’ was made for his release: Andrew Brunson was detained in Turkey in 2016 on the accusation that he helped plot a coup attempt.
- ‘Centre snatched Rafale deal from you,’ Rahul Gandhi tells HAL employees: The Congress president said his interaction with the employees was to ‘defend the defenders’.
- Times of India senior editor KR Sreenivas quits after sexual harassment allegations, says report: Actor Alok Nath filed a defamation complaint against Vinta Nanda, who accused him of rape, while BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was told to respond to sexual harassment allegations levelled against him within a week. Malayalam actors, meanwhile, criticised the film body’s ‘inaction’ on a sexual assault case involving Dileep.
- Air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorates as farmers in Punjab and Haryana start burning stubble: The Centre on October 15 will launch an air pollution prediction system in Delhi, which will alert the public about pollution levels 48 hours in advance.
- 18 more people test positive for Zika virus in Rajasthan, total number of infected persons now 50: The number of monitoring teams in Jaipur has been increased from 50 to 170, and an isolation ward has been created.
- At least 27 people killed in rain, landslides in Indonesia: Local administrations in North and West Sumatra provinces declared a week-long emergency.