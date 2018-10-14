A look at the headlines right now:

Union minister MJ Akbar returns to India amid calls for his resignation over sexual harassment claims: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take a final call on the matter, according to party officials. At least 12 people killed as cave collapses in Odisha’s Gajapati district after Cyclone Titli: At least five families had taken shelter in the cave during the cyclone. Judge’s wife and son shot at in Gurguram, personal security officer arrested: Mahipal was in charge of the judge’s security for the last two years.

Hamid Ansari questions then central government’s handling of 2002 Gujarat riots: The former vice president asked why the Centre did not invoke Article 355 of the Constitution, even when the then defence minister was present on the spot. US pastor held in Turkey returns home, Donald Trump says ‘no deal’ was made for his release: Andrew Brunson was detained in Turkey in 2016 on the accusation that he helped plot a coup attempt. ‘Centre snatched Rafale deal from you,’ Rahul Gandhi tells HAL employees: The Congress president said his interaction with the employees was to ‘defend the defenders’. Times of India senior editor KR Sreenivas quits after sexual harassment allegations, says report: Actor Alok Nath filed a defamation complaint against Vinta Nanda, who accused him of rape, while BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was told to respond to sexual harassment allegations levelled against him within a week. Malayalam actors, meanwhile, criticised the film body’s ‘inaction’ on a sexual assault case involving Dileep. Air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorates as farmers in Punjab and Haryana start burning stubble: The Centre on October 15 will launch an air pollution prediction system in Delhi, which will alert the public about pollution levels 48 hours in advance.

18 more people test positive for Zika virus in Rajasthan, total number of infected persons now 50: The number of monitoring teams in Jaipur has been increased from 50 to 170, and an isolation ward has been created. At least 27 people killed in rain, landslides in Indonesia: Local administrations in North and West Sumatra provinces declared a week-long emergency.

