A mob beat two men to death after they allegedly shot a 12-year-old boy during a religious function at a temple in Saraiya village in Amethi on Saturday night, PTI reported. The police said the boy suffered bullet injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Musafirkhana Station House Officer Vishwanath Yadav said the deceased, identified as Dilip Yadav and Rahul Singh, were in an inebriated state when they allegedly shot at Sumit, injuring him. Following this, a mob beat the men to death. The duo were rushed to a community health centre but succumbed to their injuries.

The police said Dilip Yadav and Rahul Singh were residents of the nearby Gajanpur Duariya village. Vishwanath Yadav said that a first information report has been filed against four people based on a complaint by the brother of one of the deceased, and against six more people after a complaint by villagers.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Ary, who reached the spot where the incident took place, said police presence has been increased in the village to prevent violent incidents.