The Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday revoked the suspension order against two Kashmiri students, reported ANI. The students were suspended for allegedly trying to hold a funeral prayer for deceased Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mannan Bashir Wani who was a former AMU student.

The university had formed a three-member fact-finding committee, which concluded that “their act or conduct does not call for suspension,” AMU Public Relation Officer Omar Peerzada told Scroll.in.

Mannan Bashir Wani, a scholar at the Aligarh Muslim University who joined militancy in January, was among two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in an encounter in Handwara town last week. After news of Wani’s death reached the university, the Kashmiri students called out to other students from the state on social media, asking them to meet near the university’s library.

As they gathered to hold funeral prayers, university staff and student union leaders tried to stop them, leading to a heated exchange, university’s spokesperson Professor Shafey Kidwai had said.

The students have also been booked for sedition. On Monday, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti sought the withdrawal of the sedition charges and revocation of the suspension order. “Centre must intervene in withdrawing cases against students and AMU authorities must revoke their suspension,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had tweeted. “The respective state governments outside Jammu and Kashmir should be sensitive to the situation and prevent further alienation.”

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said his administration had discussed the matter of safety of Kashmiri students at the university with the Uttar Pradesh government.