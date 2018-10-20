A look at the headlines right now:

Amritsar train accident toll rises to 61, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to visit site today: Amritsar Municipal Corporation said the organisers of the Dussehra celebrations did not seek permission from the civic body. Saudi Arabia confirms Jamal Khashoggi was killed in ‘brawl’ inside Istanbul consulate: The kingdom said 18 people have been arrested and two senior officials have been sacked in connection with the case so far. Kerala’s Devaswom board says it will approach Supreme Court as ‘situation is serious’ at Sabarimala: An angry mob on Friday vandalised the home of activist Rehana Fathima, who managed to reach within 500 metres of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. RBI opposes government panel’s suggestion to set up independent regulator for payment systems: The central bank said the move will lead to dual regulation. BJP’s Lok Sabha member Bhola Singh dies at 82: The MP from Bihar’s Begusarai was admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital three days ago. Parliamentary elections postponed in Kandahar after attack on top province officials: The country goes to polls on October 20. Number of Zika infections rises to 109, says official: A health department spokesperson said 91 of the affected patients are relatively healthy after undergoing treatment. Anirban Blah, Bollywood talent manager accused of sexual harassment, attempts suicide, say police: The Navi Mumbai Police said Blah was rescued from Vashi’s old bridge late on Thursday night. Religious leader Paripoornananda joins BJP ahead of Telangana Assembly elections: Amit Shah said they plan to engage the head of Sree Peetham mutt for campaigning. Women journalists’ group criticises ‘The Wire’ for providing platform to Vinod Dua to mock #MeToo: Director Mukesh Chhabra was suspended from ‘Kizie Aur Manny’ over sexual harassment allegations and artist Riyas Komu apologised after woman accuses him of sexual harassment.