The big news: 61 dead as train mows down Dussehra crowd near Amritsar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Saudi Arabia admitted Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate, and the Devaswom Board said it will appeal the SC’s Sabarimala order.
- Amritsar train accident toll rises to 61, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to visit site today: Amritsar Municipal Corporation said the organisers of the Dussehra celebrations did not seek permission from the civic body.
- Saudi Arabia confirms Jamal Khashoggi was killed in ‘brawl’ inside Istanbul consulate: The kingdom said 18 people have been arrested and two senior officials have been sacked in connection with the case so far.
- Kerala’s Devaswom board says it will approach Supreme Court as ‘situation is serious’ at Sabarimala: An angry mob on Friday vandalised the home of activist Rehana Fathima, who managed to reach within 500 metres of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
- RBI opposes government panel’s suggestion to set up independent regulator for payment systems: The central bank said the move will lead to dual regulation.
- BJP’s Lok Sabha member Bhola Singh dies at 82: The MP from Bihar’s Begusarai was admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital three days ago.
- Parliamentary elections postponed in Kandahar after attack on top province officials: The country goes to polls on October 20.
- Number of Zika infections rises to 109, says official: A health department spokesperson said 91 of the affected patients are relatively healthy after undergoing treatment.
- Anirban Blah, Bollywood talent manager accused of sexual harassment, attempts suicide, say police: The Navi Mumbai Police said Blah was rescued from Vashi’s old bridge late on Thursday night.
- Religious leader Paripoornananda joins BJP ahead of Telangana Assembly elections: Amit Shah said they plan to engage the head of Sree Peetham mutt for campaigning.
- Women journalists’ group criticises ‘The Wire’ for providing platform to Vinod Dua to mock #MeToo: Director Mukesh Chhabra was suspended from ‘Kizie Aur Manny’ over sexual harassment allegations and artist Riyas Komu apologised after woman accuses him of sexual harassment.