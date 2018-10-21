The big news: Six civilians die after blast at J&K encounter site, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Opposition demanded Sidhu’s resignation after the Amritsar train accident, and an FIR was filed against the CBI’s second-in-command.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Six civilians killed in explosion at encounter site in Kulgam: Three suspected militants were killed and two soldiers were injured in a gunfight between security forces in Laroo village.
- Train services resume after police remove protestors from railway tracks: The residents of Joda Phatak, protesting at the accident site since Friday night, injured two police personnel during a clash.
- CBI names Rakesh Asthana, its second-in-command, in bribery case: He is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe from businessman Moin Qureshi.
- Four women forced to abandon trek to Sabarimala shrine amid protests: There have been protests outside the shrine since Wednesday, when the temple opened to devotees for the first time since the Supreme Court order.
- Thousands of people march in London seeking second referendum on Brexit deal: The march was the biggest show of public opposition to government policy since the anti-Iraq war protest in 2003.
- Kerala Crime Branch book former CM Oommen Chandy for alleged sexual abuse: The case was filed after Saritha Nair, an accused in the scam, submitted a complaint with the special investigation team.
- Chhattisgarh Police detain three journalists reporting on elections for eight hours: The police said this was part of regular check-ups and claimed the reporters had not been detained.
- Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’, will worsen over next few days: According to the Centre-run SAFAR, the overall Air Quality Index of Delhi on Sunday was 321.
- BJP declares first list of 77 candidates in Chhattisgarh, denies ticket to 14 sitting MLAs: Chief Minister Raman Singh will contest from his current Assembly seat Rajnandgaon.
- At least 18 dead, more than 100 injured after train is derailed in Taiwan: Defence forces are helping rescue personnel.