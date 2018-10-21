A look at the headlines right now:

Six civilians killed in explosion at encounter site in Kulgam: Three suspected militants were killed and two soldiers were injured in a gunfight between security forces in Laroo village. Train services resume after police remove protestors from railway tracks: The residents of Joda Phatak, protesting at the accident site since Friday night, injured two police personnel during a clash. CBI names Rakesh Asthana, its second-in-command, in bribery case: He is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe from businessman Moin Qureshi. Four women forced to abandon trek to Sabarimala shrine amid protests: There have been protests outside the shrine since Wednesday, when the temple opened to devotees for the first time since the Supreme Court order. Thousands of people march in London seeking second referendum on Brexit deal: The march was the biggest show of public opposition to government policy since the anti-Iraq war protest in 2003. Kerala Crime Branch book former CM Oommen Chandy for alleged sexual abuse: The case was filed after Saritha Nair, an accused in the scam, submitted a complaint with the special investigation team. Chhattisgarh Police detain three journalists reporting on elections for eight hours: The police said this was part of regular check-ups and claimed the reporters had not been detained. Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’, will worsen over next few days: According to the Centre-run SAFAR, the overall Air Quality Index of Delhi on Sunday was 321. BJP declares first list of 77 candidates in Chhattisgarh, denies ticket to 14 sitting MLAs: Chief Minister Raman Singh will contest from his current Assembly seat Rajnandgaon. At least 18 dead, more than 100 injured after train is derailed in Taiwan: Defence forces are helping rescue personnel.