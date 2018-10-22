The big news: Priest who testified against rape-accused bishop found dead, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI arrested its own official in an alleged bribery case, and Sabarimala temple is set to close after five-day pilgrimage period.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Priest who deposed against rape-accused bishop found dead in Jalandhar: Father Kuriakose Kattuthara’s family has filed a complaint with the Kerala Police to seek an inquiry into his death.
- CBI arrests its own official in bribery case involving senior officer Rakesh Asthana, say reports: Asthana, who is the agency’s special director, is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe in a case from businessman Moin Qureshi.
- Sabarimala set to close after five-day pilgrimage period, women not yet allowed entry: The Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday when to list the petitions seeking a review of its last month’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
- Shiv Sena compares Amritsar accident to 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre: An editorial in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ claimed that the Union Railway Ministry was irresponsible and random people had been appointed to head it.
- Film industry workers’ union issues showcause notices to Alok Nath and Sajid Khan in sexual harassment cases: Nath’s ‘unsatisfactory response’ to an earlier notice by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association led to the action.
- Rahul Gandhi claims Arun Jaitley helped PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi flee, demands his resignation: The Congress alleged that Choksi’s company had paid Jaitley’s daughter and son-in-law a retainership of Rs 24 lakh.
- Number of individual taxpayers with annual income above Rs 1 crore rose 68% in last four years: The average income declared by salaried and non-salaried taxpayers also increased over the past three years, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said.
- Rahul Gandhi says CBI ‘an institution at war with itself’ under Modi-led government: The Congress president called Rakesh Asthana, the agency’s special director who has been named in a graft case, the prime minister’s ‘blue-eyed boy’.
- BJP leader H Raja apologises to Madras High Court judges for derogatory remarks about judiciary: He gave the unconditional apology to a division bench of Justices CT Selvam and M Nirmal Kumar, who closed the contempt petition.
- Caravan of thousands of immigrants from Mexico resumes march to US border: US President Donald Trump has criticised the group and said his administration would make every effort to ‘stop the onslaught of illegal aliens’.