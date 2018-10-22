A look at the headlines right now:

Priest who deposed against rape-accused bishop found dead in Jalandhar: Father Kuriakose Kattuthara’s family has filed a complaint with the Kerala Police to seek an inquiry into his death. CBI arrests its own official in bribery case involving senior officer Rakesh Asthana, say reports: Asthana, who is the agency’s special director, is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe in a case from businessman Moin Qureshi. Sabarimala set to close after five-day pilgrimage period, women not yet allowed entry: The Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday when to list the petitions seeking a review of its last month’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Shiv Sena compares Amritsar accident to 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre: An editorial in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ claimed that the Union Railway Ministry was irresponsible and random people had been appointed to head it. Film industry workers’ union issues showcause notices to Alok Nath and Sajid Khan in sexual harassment cases: Nath’s ‘unsatisfactory response’ to an earlier notice by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association led to the action. Rahul Gandhi claims Arun Jaitley helped PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi flee, demands his resignation: The Congress alleged that Choksi’s company had paid Jaitley’s daughter and son-in-law a retainership of Rs 24 lakh. Number of individual taxpayers with annual income above Rs 1 crore rose 68% in last four years: The average income declared by salaried and non-salaried taxpayers also increased over the past three years, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said. Rahul Gandhi says CBI ‘an institution at war with itself’ under Modi-led government: The Congress president called Rakesh Asthana, the agency’s special director who has been named in a graft case, the prime minister’s ‘blue-eyed boy’. BJP leader H Raja apologises to Madras High Court judges for derogatory remarks about judiciary: He gave the unconditional apology to a division bench of Justices CT Selvam and M Nirmal Kumar, who closed the contempt petition. Caravan of thousands of immigrants from Mexico resumes march to US border: US President Donald Trump has criticised the group and said his administration would make every effort to ‘stop the onslaught of illegal aliens’.