Centre condemns Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s tweet against civilian deaths in Kashmir: The Pakistani prime minister had labelled the deaths as a ‘new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces’. CBI arrests its own official in bribery case involving senior officer Rakesh Asthana, say reports: Asthana, who is the agency’s special director, is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe in a case from businessman Moin Qureshi. Supreme Court likely to decide on listing Sabarimala review petitions today: The temple shut on Monday night for the first time after the court allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine. Congress to field Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece against CM Raman Singh: Karuna Shukla, who quit the BJP in 2013, had accused the party of politicising the former prime minister’s death. Audio clips of TN minister allegedly demanding woman have an abortion go viral: The fisheries minister accused aides of jailed former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran of fabricating the clips. Top executive at Paytm among three arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from founder: The alleged caller, who is yet to be arrested, named the corporate communications vice president Sonia Dhawan during his extortion attempt. Number of individual taxpayers with annual income above Rs 1 crore rose 68% in last four years: The average income declared by salaried and non-salaried taxpayers also increased over the past three years, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said. AR Rahman expresses support for #MeToo, says he is shocked at some of the names: However, the music composer cautioned against the misuse of a ‘new internet justice system’. Caravan of thousands of immigrants from Mexico resumes march to US border: US President Donald Trump has criticised the group and said his administration would make every effort to ‘stop the onslaught of illegal aliens’.