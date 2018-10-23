The big news: India condemns Pakistan PM’s remarks on Kashmir deaths, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI arrested its own senior official in a corruption case, and the SC may list Sabarimala review petitions today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre condemns Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s tweet against civilian deaths in Kashmir: The Pakistani prime minister had labelled the deaths as a ‘new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces’.
- CBI arrests its own official in bribery case involving senior officer Rakesh Asthana, say reports: Asthana, who is the agency’s special director, is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe in a case from businessman Moin Qureshi.
- Supreme Court likely to decide on listing Sabarimala review petitions today: The temple shut on Monday night for the first time after the court allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine.
- Congress to field Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece against CM Raman Singh: Karuna Shukla, who quit the BJP in 2013, had accused the party of politicising the former prime minister’s death.
- Audio clips of TN minister allegedly demanding woman have an abortion go viral: The fisheries minister accused aides of jailed former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran of fabricating the clips.
- Top executive at Paytm among three arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from founder: The alleged caller, who is yet to be arrested, named the corporate communications vice president Sonia Dhawan during his extortion attempt.
- Number of individual taxpayers with annual income above Rs 1 crore rose 68% in last four years: The average income declared by salaried and non-salaried taxpayers also increased over the past three years, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said.
- AR Rahman expresses support for #MeToo, says he is shocked at some of the names: However, the music composer cautioned against the misuse of a ‘new internet justice system’.
- Caravan of thousands of immigrants from Mexico resumes march to US border: US President Donald Trump has criticised the group and said his administration would make every effort to ‘stop the onslaught of illegal aliens’.