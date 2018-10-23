Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that everyone has the right to pray but not the right to desecrate. The cabinet minister was responding to a question on accusations of the National Democratic Alliance government resorting to populist policies and the recent situation at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Last month, the Supreme Court order allowed women of all ages entry to the Sabarimala shrine. Earlier, women of menstruating age were not allowed into the temple.

“I am nobody to comment on the Supreme Court verdict but I believe I have the right to pray, but not the right to desecrate,” Irani said at an event called the Young Thinkers’ Conference in Mumbai.

Irani said that as a Cabinet minister, she cannot openly comment on the judgement. She drew parallels with her multi-faith family and said that as a Hindu, she is not allowed to accompany her Parsi husband to a fire temple.

Her remarks come in the wake of continuous protests outside the shrine last week when the temple gates opened to devotees for monthly rituals for the first time since the court’s order. Protestors blocked women devotees, activists and journalists who tried to enter the temple.

“Just plain common sense is that would you carry a napkin steeped in menstrual blood and walk into a friend’s house? You would not,” she said. “And would you think it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of god? That is the difference.”

“I have a right to pray, but I do not have a right to desecrate,” she said.

After several users on Twitter criticised the comments, Irani claimed it was “fake news” and said she would upload a video as evidence.

#WATCH Union Minister Smriti Irani says," I have right to pray,but no right to desecrate. I am nobody to speak on SC verdict as I'm a serving cabinet minster. Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood into a friend's home? No.Why take them into house of God?" pic.twitter.com/Fj1um4HGFk — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018