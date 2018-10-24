The big news: Centre sends CBI Director Alok Verma on leave amid infighting, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: US promised to take action against Saudi officials involved in Jamal Khashoggi’s death, and two people died in a stampede in West Bengal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre sends top officials Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana on leave: The government has appointed M Nageshwar Rao the interim director.
- US vows visa action against Saudi officials in connection with Khashoggi death, Trump calls it ‘worst cover-up ever’: The United States said it had identified 21 Saudi officials whose visas would be either revoked or who would become ineligible for visas in the future.
- Two dead, 14 injured in a stampede at Santragachhi railway station in West Bengal’s Howrah: The accident took place when passengers rushed to get on to three trains that arrived at the station around the same time.
- Pakistan PM says he will resume efforts to improve ties with India after 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Imran Khan said that he had tried to pursue peace with New Delhi after coming to power, but was rebuffed.
- Stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in 48 hours, Supreme Court tells Rajasthan government: The court said it was shocked that 31 hills in the region have disappeared and asked the chief secretary to file a compliance report before the next hearing.
- Congregation of Christian Brothers to probe sexual abuse allegations against its member in Meghalaya: The congregation said it will give a fair hearing to both the complainant and the alleged harasser through a process laid out in its protection policy.
- China says it has not changed its position on UN move to designate Masood Azhar a global terrorist: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also evaded a question about New Delhi’s request to Beijing not to shelter ULFA leader Paresh Baruah.
- Odisha Police arrest defence analyst hours after he apologised to Assembly for remarks on Sun Temple: He has been ordered to appear before the legislators again on November 8, chairperson of an all-party committee said.
- Sharad Pawar says national-level Opposition alliance ahead of General Elections is unlikely: The Nationalist Congress Party leader said it was not possible to form one as the political situation varies from state to state.
