Centre sends top officials Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana on leave: The government has appointed M Nageshwar Rao the interim director.

US vows visa action against Saudi officials in connection with Khashoggi death, Trump calls it ‘worst cover-up ever’: The United States said it had identified 21 Saudi officials whose visas would be either revoked or who would become ineligible for visas in the future.

Two dead, 14 injured in a stampede at Santragachhi railway station in West Bengal’s Howrah: The accident took place when passengers rushed to get on to three trains that arrived at the station around the same time. Pakistan PM says he will resume efforts to improve ties with India after 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Imran Khan said that he had tried to pursue peace with New Delhi after coming to power, but was rebuffed. Stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in 48 hours, Supreme Court tells Rajasthan government: The court said it was shocked that 31 hills in the region have disappeared and asked the chief secretary to file a compliance report before the next hearing.

Congregation of Christian Brothers to probe sexual abuse allegations against its member in Meghalaya: The congregation said it will give a fair hearing to both the complainant and the alleged harasser through a process laid out in its protection policy.

China says it has not changed its position on UN move to designate Masood Azhar a global terrorist: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also evaded a question about New Delhi’s request to Beijing not to shelter ULFA leader Paresh Baruah.

Odisha Police arrest defence analyst hours after he apologised to Assembly for remarks on Sun Temple: He has been ordered to appear before the legislators again on November 8, chairperson of an all-party committee said. Sharad Pawar says national-level Opposition alliance ahead of General Elections is unlikely: The Nationalist Congress Party leader said it was not possible to form one as the political situation varies from state to state.