At least two suspected militants were shot dead on Wednesday morning during a gunfight at Soothu Kothair locality in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam village, ANI reported. The area has been cordoned off, the police said. Nowgam is located on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Six armed forces personnel have sustained injuries in the encounter, according to News18.

Srinagar’s Senior Superintendent of Police told local news agency Global News Service that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, Greater Kashmir reported.

Encounter is going on at the outskirts of Srinagar. Area under cordon. Details will follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 24, 2018

The administration has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Srinagar district and suspended internet services in Srinagar and Budgam as a “precautionary measure” to avoid a “law and order situation”.

Protestors reportedly clashed with security forces to oppose the operation, Greater Kashmir reported.

On October 21, security forces gunned down three militants in an encounter in Kulgam before seven civilians were killed in an explosion that followed at the site. Separatist group Joint Resistance Leadership had called for a shutdown to protest the civilian deaths. Soon after the encounter, the police tweeted that civilians ignored requests to avoid visiting the site while they searched for explosives.

Later that day, two suspected militants and three Indian security force personnel were killed in a gunfight that followed an infiltration attempt from the Pakistani side in the Sunderbani sector.