The big news: CBI’s Alok Verma challenges his transfer in Supreme Court, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Suspicious packages were sent to Hillary Clinton’s home, and Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan sought CBI probe into Rafale deal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Was necessary to remove top CBI officers after allegations against them vitiated atmosphere, says Centre: Supreme Court to hear Alok Verma’s plea against his removal as director on Friday, and Centre transfers CBI officer investigating top agency official Rakesh Asthana to Port Blair.
- Suspicious package found near Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in New York, Barack Obama’s office: A suspicious device was also found at the Time Warner Center in New York, where news network CNN is based.
- Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan move Supreme Court seeking CBI inquiry into Rafale deal: The petitioners said the new agreement signed by the Narendra Modi-led government increased price per aircraft from about Rs 700 crore to Rs 1,600 crore.
- Group of ministers set up to strengthen mechanisms to prevent sexual harassment at workplace: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will head the group, and its other members are Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Maneka Gandhi.
- Tamil Nadu manufacturers plan to file plea against SC curbs, say there is no such thing as green firecrackers: The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the use of ‘green crackers’ but banned fireworks that contain barium salt and those that produce a lot of noise.
- Supreme Court declines urgent hearing to review plea on activists’ arrests in Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay High Court quashes order giving police more time to file chargesheet in the case.
- Man allegedly rapes 100-year-old woman in Nadia district of West Bengal, arrested: Argha Biswas entered the woman’s room while she was sleeping alone and allegedly raped her.
- United Kingdom will revoke visas of all Saudi suspects connected to Jamal Khashoggi’s death, says PM Theresa May: May said she expected to speak to Saudi King Salman later on Wednesday in order to exert diplomatic pressure for a speedy and transparent investigation.
- Bharat Stage IV vehicles should not be sold from April 1, 2020, says Supreme Court: The country is scheduled to switch to the cleaner Bharat Stage VI fuel from that day.
- IndiGo posts quarterly loss of Rs 652 crore due to rising fuel costs and weakening rupee: This is the first time that the company recorded a quarterly loss since getting listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in November 2015.