A look at the headlines right now:

Was necessary to remove top CBI officers after allegations against them vitiated atmosphere, says Centre: Supreme Court to hear Alok Verma’s plea against his removal as director on Friday, and Centre transfers CBI officer investigating top agency official Rakesh Asthana to Port Blair. Suspicious package found near Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in New York, Barack Obama’s office: A suspicious device was also found at the Time Warner Center in New York, where news network CNN is based. Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan move Supreme Court seeking CBI inquiry into Rafale deal: The petitioners said the new agreement signed by the Narendra Modi-led government increased price per aircraft from about Rs 700 crore to Rs 1,600 crore. Group of ministers set up to strengthen mechanisms to prevent sexual harassment at workplace: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will head the group, and its other members are Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Maneka Gandhi. Tamil Nadu manufacturers plan to file plea against SC curbs, say there is no such thing as green firecrackers: The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the use of ‘green crackers’ but banned fireworks that contain barium salt and those that produce a lot of noise. Supreme Court declines urgent hearing to review plea on activists’ arrests in Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay High Court quashes order giving police more time to file chargesheet in the case. Man allegedly rapes 100-year-old woman in Nadia district of West Bengal, arrested: Argha Biswas entered the woman’s room while she was sleeping alone and allegedly raped her. United Kingdom will revoke visas of all Saudi suspects connected to Jamal Khashoggi’s death, says PM Theresa May: May said she expected to speak to Saudi King Salman later on Wednesday in order to exert diplomatic pressure for a speedy and transparent investigation. Bharat Stage IV vehicles should not be sold from April 1, 2020, says Supreme Court: The country is scheduled to switch to the cleaner Bharat Stage VI fuel from that day. IndiGo posts quarterly loss of Rs 652 crore due to rising fuel costs and weakening rupee: This is the first time that the company recorded a quarterly loss since getting listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in November 2015.