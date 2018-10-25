The big news: Centre defends move to send CBI chief, deputy on leave, and nine other top stories
- Was necessary to remove top CBI officers after allegations against them vitiated atmosphere, says Centre: Supreme Court to hear Alok Verma’s plea against his removal as director on Friday, and Centre transfers CBI officer investigating top agency official Rakesh Asthana to Port Blair.
- Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan move Supreme Court seeking CBI inquiry into Rafale deal: The petitioners said the new agreement signed by the Narendra Modi-led government increased price per aircraft from about Rs 700 crore to Rs 1,600 crore.
- Donald Trump asks media to ‘stop false attacks’, hours after suspicious package is found at CNN: However, the US president said a major federal investigation was underway, and that the explosive devices found in the packages were being tested.
- Sabarimala’s Travancore Dewaswom Board decides against filing review petition in Supreme Court: The board will also not file a report in the top court on the situation prevailing at the shrine following the judgement allowing entry of women of all ages.
- Group of ministers set up to strengthen mechanisms to prevent sexual harassment at workplace: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will head the group, and its other members are Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Maneka Gandhi.
- Supreme Court declines urgent hearing to review plea on activists’ arrests in Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay High Court quashes order giving police more time to file chargesheet in the case.
- Amnesty India seeks ‘independent, impartial’ inquiry into Kulgam civilian deaths: Its Executive Director Aakar Patel said those responsible should be ‘brought to justice’.
- Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific flags data breach affecting about 9.4 million passengers: The leak was first discovered in March, and uauthorised access to the data was confirmed in May.
- Man allegedly rapes 100-year-old woman in Nadia district of West Bengal, arrested: Argha Biswas entered the woman’s room while she was sleeping alone and allegedly raped her.
- United Kingdom and United States plan to revoke visas of all Saudi suspects connected to Jamal Khashoggi’s death: Khashoggi, a columnist with The Washington Post, went missing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago. On Saturday, Riyadh admitted that the journalist had been killed.