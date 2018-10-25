A look at the headlines right now:

Was necessary to remove top CBI officers after allegations against them vitiated atmosphere, says Centre: Supreme Court to hear Alok Verma’s plea against his removal as director on Friday, and Centre transfers CBI officer investigating top agency official Rakesh Asthana to Port Blair. Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan move Supreme Court seeking CBI inquiry into Rafale deal: The petitioners said the new agreement signed by the Narendra Modi-led government increased price per aircraft from about Rs 700 crore to Rs 1,600 crore. Donald Trump asks media to ‘stop false attacks’, hours after suspicious package is found at CNN: However, the US president said a major federal investigation was underway, and that the explosive devices found in the packages were being tested.

Sabarimala’s Travancore Dewaswom Board decides against filing review petition in Supreme Court: The board will also not file a report in the top court on the situation prevailing at the shrine following the judgement allowing entry of women of all ages.

Group of ministers set up to strengthen mechanisms to prevent sexual harassment at workplace: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will head the group, and its other members are Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Maneka Gandhi. Supreme Court declines urgent hearing to review plea on activists’ arrests in Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay High Court quashes order giving police more time to file chargesheet in the case. Amnesty India seeks ‘independent, impartial’ inquiry into Kulgam civilian deaths: Its Executive Director Aakar Patel said those responsible should be ‘brought to justice’.

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific flags data breach affecting about 9.4 million passengers: The leak was first discovered in March, and uauthorised access to the data was confirmed in May.

Man allegedly rapes 100-year-old woman in Nadia district of West Bengal, arrested: Argha Biswas entered the woman’s room while she was sleeping alone and allegedly raped her. United Kingdom and United States plan to revoke visas of all Saudi suspects connected to Jamal Khashoggi’s death: Khashoggi, a columnist with The Washington Post, went missing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago. On Saturday, Riyadh admitted that the journalist had been killed.