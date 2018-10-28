A look at the headlines right now:

Gunman shouted ‘All Jews must die’ before killing 11 at synagogue in United States: Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the charges filed against the 46-year-old attacker could invite the death penalty.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana dies at 82: He held the post from 1993 to 1996. Four CRPF personnel killed in an alleged Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, say police: Two of the paramilitary force’s jawans sustained injuries during the operation. Pollution control board issues advisory as air quality deteriorates in Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board asked the residents of the national Capital to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and minimise the use of private vehicles. BJP workers will uproot Kerala government if it arrests more Sabarimala devotees, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was ‘fighting with fire’ by trying to implement the court’s order.

Sri Lanka political crisis deepens, President Maithripala Sirisena suspends Parliament: The United States and the UK urged political parties in the country to abide by the Constitution. Congress will fulfil its promise on One Rank, One Pension scheme to the armed forces, says Rahul Gandhi: The Opposition party leader interacted with retired defence personnel in New Delhi.

Seven elephants killed after coming in contact with sagging live wire in Odisha: Forest authorities said the electricity department had been repeatedly warned about the sagging wires but took no action. Army chief Bipin Rawat warns stone pelters after soldier’s death in Jammu and Kashmir: He also accused Pakistan of using terror to keep the ‘pot boiling’ in the state.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court reinstates ban on airing Indian films, shows on local TV channels: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the broadcast of Indian shows to be ‘shut down’ and that only ‘appropriate content’ should be aired.