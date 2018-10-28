The big news: ‘Anti-Semitic’ gunman kills 11 at Pennsylvania synagogue, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana died at 82, and four CRPF personnel were killed in an alleged Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Gunman shouted ‘All Jews must die’ before killing 11 at synagogue in United States: Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the charges filed against the 46-year-old attacker could invite the death penalty.
- Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana dies at 82: He held the post from 1993 to 1996.
- Four CRPF personnel killed in an alleged Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, say police: Two of the paramilitary force’s jawans sustained injuries during the operation.
- Pollution control board issues advisory as air quality deteriorates in Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board asked the residents of the national Capital to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and minimise the use of private vehicles.
- BJP workers will uproot Kerala government if it arrests more Sabarimala devotees, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was ‘fighting with fire’ by trying to implement the court’s order.
- Sri Lanka political crisis deepens, President Maithripala Sirisena suspends Parliament: The United States and the UK urged political parties in the country to abide by the Constitution.
- Congress will fulfil its promise on One Rank, One Pension scheme to the armed forces, says Rahul Gandhi: The Opposition party leader interacted with retired defence personnel in New Delhi.
- Seven elephants killed after coming in contact with sagging live wire in Odisha: Forest authorities said the electricity department had been repeatedly warned about the sagging wires but took no action.
- Army chief Bipin Rawat warns stone pelters after soldier’s death in Jammu and Kashmir: He also accused Pakistan of using terror to keep the ‘pot boiling’ in the state.
- Pakistan’s Supreme Court reinstates ban on airing Indian films, shows on local TV channels: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the broadcast of Indian shows to be ‘shut down’ and that only ‘appropriate content’ should be aired.