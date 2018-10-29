Fuel prices continued to drop for the 12th straight day on Monday. The price of a litre of petrol reduced by 30 paise in Delhi costing Rs 79.75. A litre of diesel was Rs 73.85 in the national capital, declining by 20 paise, ANI reported.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 85.24 per litre reducing from Rs 85.54 on Sunday. A litre of diesel cost Rs 77.40 dropping from Rs 77.61 on Sunday.

In Chennai, the price of petrol reduced by 32 paise retailing at Rs 82.86 on Monday, while diesel was priced at Rs 78.08, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol prices dropped by 29 paise in Kolkata costing Rs 81.63 per litre, while diesel prices reduced by 20 paise at Rs 75.70 a litre.

On October 4, the Centre decided to intervene in the market and reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 each.