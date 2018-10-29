The big news: Supreme Court bans old petrol and diesel vehicles in NCR, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Indonesian officials said no one may have survived the Lion Air crash, and Sri Lankan Police arrested former minister Arjuna Ranatunga.
A look at the headlines right now.
- Supreme Court bans 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel ones from plying in NCR: A thick haze continued to envelope Delhi with air quality remaining ‘very poor’.
- No survivors expected in Lion Air crash, says top Indonesian rescue agency official: Indian national Bhavye Suneja was the captain of the flight that was on its way from Jakarta to the city of Pangkal Pinang in Bangka Island.
- Sri Lankan police arrest former minister Arjuna Ranatunga in connection with shooting incident: Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed charge as prime minister amid political crisis.
- Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut calls ‘Make in India’ a scam, says numbers on job creation do not add up: Sanjay Raut claimed there was some scam in the government figures on employment generation.
- India, Japan sign six agreements after Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe hold delegation-level talks: Both nations have also agreed to hold a 2+2 dialogue between their foreign and defence ministers.
- Supreme Court stays order allowing CBI inquiry into graft allegations against Tamil Nadu CM: The court also issued a notice to DMK MP RS Bharathi, who has accused Edappadi K Palaniswami of awarding road construction contracts to his relatives.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will step down at the end of her term in 2021: The development follows the party’s poor performance in two regional elections.
- Hindus cannot eternally wait for a court judgement, says VHP on Ayodhya land dispute: The Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya land dispute case till January.
- Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court, asks that firecrackers be allowed early on Diwali morning: The top court had said firecrackers can be burnt only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali and other religious festivals.
- ‘Kneel and apologise at Amma’s memorial before rejoining party,’ AIADMK tells 18 rebel leaders: An article in the party mouthpiece told the legislators to ‘deeply repent’ their action of having sided with ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran.