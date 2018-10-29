A look at the headlines right now.

Supreme Court bans 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel ones from plying in NCR: A thick haze continued to envelope Delhi with air quality remaining ‘very poor’. No survivors expected in Lion Air crash, says top Indonesian rescue agency official: Indian national Bhavye Suneja was the captain of the flight that was on its way from Jakarta to the city of Pangkal Pinang in Bangka Island. Sri Lankan police arrest former minister Arjuna Ranatunga in connection with shooting incident: Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed charge as prime minister amid political crisis. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut calls ‘Make in India’ a scam, says numbers on job creation do not add up: Sanjay Raut claimed there was some scam in the government figures on employment generation. India, Japan sign six agreements after Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe hold delegation-level talks: Both nations have also agreed to hold a 2+2 dialogue between their foreign and defence ministers. Supreme Court stays order allowing CBI inquiry into graft allegations against Tamil Nadu CM: The court also issued a notice to DMK MP RS Bharathi, who has accused Edappadi K Palaniswami of awarding road construction contracts to his relatives. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will step down at the end of her term in 2021: The development follows the party’s poor performance in two regional elections. Hindus cannot eternally wait for a court judgement, says VHP on Ayodhya land dispute: The Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya land dispute case till January. Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court, asks that firecrackers be allowed early on Diwali morning: The top court had said firecrackers can be burnt only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali and other religious festivals. ‘Kneel and apologise at Amma’s memorial before rejoining party,’ AIADMK tells 18 rebel leaders: An article in the party mouthpiece told the legislators to ‘deeply repent’ their action of having sided with ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran.