The big news: World’s tallest statue to be inaugurated in Narmada district, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The top court will hear pleas against the Rafale deal, and US President Donald Trump wants to end birthright citizenship.
- Police arrest tribal activists, fearing protests during inauguration of Patel’s statue: The government has invited dance troupes and will use Air Force planes at the unveiling of the State of Unity on Wednesday.
- Supreme Court to hear petitions on alleged irregularities in defence deal on Wednesday: The bench had asked the Centre to submit, in a sealed cover, ‘details of the decision making process’.
- US President Donald Trump suggests he will end birthright citizenship soon, says report: The United States Constitution grants citizenship rights to babies of non-citizens and unauthorised immigrants born in the country.
- SC order on firecrackers to be strictly followed in Delhi-NCR, says environment minister: The National Green Tribunal asked Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and UP to prevent stubble burning.
- RBI ‘looked the other way’ as banks lent indiscriminately during 2008-’14, says Arun Jaitley: Senior officials, meanwhile, said the Centre was upset with the central bank for talking openly about a rift.
- Editors Guild seeks security for mediapersons in Chhattisgarh after Maoist attack kills journalist: Chief Minister Raman Singh described the incident as an ‘attack on democracy’, while the Congress called him ‘cowardly’.
- Rohingya repatriation process will begin in November, say Bangladesh and Myanmar: A United Nations report had said there was no indication to suggest that the process will adhere to human rights.
- Amid reports of poor health, Chief Minister’s Office releases image of Manohar Parrikar: The image shows Parrikar reclining on a sofa as he chaired a meeting of the Investment Promotion Board at his residence.
- CBI officer who was investigating Rakesh Asthana moves Supreme Court, seeks SIT inquiry: A Delhi court sent CBI official Devender Kumar to judicial custody for 14 days and Interim Director Nageswara Rao defended financial transactions between his wife and a private firm.
- Humanity has wiped out 60% of animal species since 1970, says World Wildlife Fund report: Overexploitation for human consumption, agriculture, land conversion and habitat loss were stated as the top reasons for a decline in biodiversity.