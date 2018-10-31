A look at the headlines right now:

Police arrest tribal activists, fearing protests during inauguration of Patel’s statue: The government has invited dance troupes and will use Air Force planes at the unveiling of the State of Unity on Wednesday. Supreme Court to hear petitions on alleged irregularities in defence deal on Wednesday: The bench had asked the Centre to submit, in a sealed cover, ‘details of the decision making process’. US President Donald Trump suggests he will end birthright citizenship soon, says report: The United States Constitution grants citizenship rights to babies of non-citizens and unauthorised immigrants born in the country. SC order on firecrackers to be strictly followed in Delhi-NCR, says environment minister: The National Green Tribunal asked Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and UP to prevent stubble burning. RBI ‘looked the other way’ as banks lent indiscriminately during 2008-’14, says Arun Jaitley: Senior officials, meanwhile, said the Centre was upset with the central bank for talking openly about a rift. Editors Guild seeks security for mediapersons in Chhattisgarh after Maoist attack kills journalist: Chief Minister Raman Singh described the incident as an ‘attack on democracy’, while the Congress called him ‘cowardly’. Rohingya repatriation process will begin in November, say Bangladesh and Myanmar: A United Nations report had said there was no indication to suggest that the process will adhere to human rights. Amid reports of poor health, Chief Minister’s Office releases image of Manohar Parrikar: The image shows Parrikar reclining on a sofa as he chaired a meeting of the Investment Promotion Board at his residence. CBI officer who was investigating Rakesh Asthana moves Supreme Court, seeks SIT inquiry: A Delhi court sent CBI official Devender Kumar to judicial custody for 14 days and Interim Director Nageswara Rao defended financial transactions between his wife and a private firm. Humanity has wiped out 60% of animal species since 1970, says World Wildlife Fund report: Overexploitation for human consumption, agriculture, land conversion and habitat loss were stated as the top reasons for a decline in biodiversity.