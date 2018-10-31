The big news: India improves Ease of Doing Business rank, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said the RBI’s autonomy was an essential requirement of governance, and Narendra Modi unveiled the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India jumps 23 ranks to 77 in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index: Union minister Arun Jaitley said focusing on registering property, starting a business, insolvency, and taxation will help India break into the top 50.
- Subject matter of government’s consultations with RBI are not made public, says Finance Ministry: Several reports said that the government has initiated talks with the RBI to consider invoking a provision never used before, which could empower it to issue directions to the central bank on certain matters.
- Modi unveils Statue of Unity on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, calls it a historic day for India: Opposition parties criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, calling the unveiling of the statue a stunt.
- Another agency official moves Delhi High Court against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana: The Patiala House Court in Delhi granted bail to CBI’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the same amount.
- Shashi Tharoor sends legal notice to Ravi Shankar Prasad for calling him an ‘accused in murder case’: At a press conference last week, the Union minister said the Congress parliamentarian had been ‘chargesheeted in a serious allegation of murder’.
- Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman citing busy international schedule: The actor said he won’t have time to devote to the institute’s operations as he will be based in the United States for almost nine months between 2018 and 2019.
- RSS asks Centre to introduce law to expedite construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: The organisation’s joint secretary, Manmohan Vaidya, said the matter was now about the ‘restoration of the nation’s pride’.
- Supreme Court-appointed body urges NCR residents to use public transport till November 10: The Environment Pollution Control Authority said it was important to curb local sources of pollution to manage the crisis.
- NASA retires planet hunter Kepler space telescope after it runs out of fuel a decade after launch: The unmanned telescope, launched in March 2009, helped to discover more than 2,600 planets, some of which may hold life.
- At least 20 people killed after Army helicopter crashes in Farah province in Afghanistan: The Taliban claimed its militants had shot down the chopper but the provincial governor’s spokesperson said it had crashed due to bad weather.