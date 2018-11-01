The big news: India moves up 23 spots in Ease of Doing Business index, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A BJP ally said Nitish Kumar wants to quit as Bihar CM in 2020, and the Centre wants WhatsApp to share information on fake news sources.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India jumps 23 ranks to 77 in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index: Union minister Arun Jaitley said focusing on registering property, starting a business, insolvency, and taxation will help India break into the top 50.
- Nitish Kumar wants to quit as Bihar chief minister after 2020 Assembly polls, claims ally: Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha said Kumar had told him that he had reached a ‘saturation point in power’.
- Centre says it wants WhatsApp to share information about fake news sources, not decrypt messages: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government wants the ‘institutional integrity’ of the messaging service to remain intact.
- India lodges protest with China, Pakistan over bus service through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: The bus service is being launched under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
- There is sufficient oil supply from other countries to allow cut in Iranian imports, says Donald Trump: The US administration’s renewed sanctions on Iran are set to come into effect on November 5.
- Cooking fuel price hiked, subsidised LPG cylinders to cost Rs 2.94 more: Non-subsidised cylinders will be costlier by Rs 60, the Indian Oil Corporation said.
- Shashi Tharoor sends legal notice to Ravi Shankar Prasad for calling him an ‘accused in murder case’: At a press conference last week, the Union minister said the Congress parliamentarian had been ‘chargesheeted in a serious allegation of murder’.
- Supreme Court-appointed body urges NCR residents to use public transport till November 10: The Environment Pollution Control Authority said it was important to curb local sources of pollution to manage the crisis.
- Another agency official moves Delhi High Court against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana: The Patiala House Court in Delhi grantedbail to CBI’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the same amount.
- Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered, says Turkish prosecutor: Irfan Fidan’s office said negotiations with his Saudi counterpart Saud al-Mojeb have not brought ‘concrete results’.