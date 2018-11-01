A look at the headlines right now:

India jumps 23 ranks to 77 in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index: Union minister Arun Jaitley said focusing on registering property, starting a business, insolvency, and taxation will help India break into the top 50. Nitish Kumar wants to quit as Bihar chief minister after 2020 Assembly polls, claims ally: Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha said Kumar had told him that he had reached a ‘saturation point in power’. Centre says it wants WhatsApp to share information about fake news sources, not decrypt messages: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government wants the ‘institutional integrity’ of the messaging service to remain intact. India lodges protest with China, Pakistan over bus service through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: The bus service is being launched under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. There is sufficient oil supply from other countries to allow cut in Iranian imports, says Donald Trump: The US administration’s renewed sanctions on Iran are set to come into effect on November 5. Cooking fuel price hiked, subsidised LPG cylinders to cost Rs 2.94 more: Non-subsidised cylinders will be costlier by Rs 60, the Indian Oil Corporation said. Shashi Tharoor sends legal notice to Ravi Shankar Prasad for calling him an ‘accused in murder case’: At a press conference last week, the Union minister said the Congress parliamentarian had been ‘chargesheeted in a serious allegation of murder’. Supreme Court-appointed body urges NCR residents to use public transport till November 10: The Environment Pollution Control Authority said it was important to curb local sources of pollution to manage the crisis. Another agency official moves Delhi High Court against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana: The Patiala House Court in Delhi grantedbail to CBI’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the same amount. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered, says Turkish prosecutor: Irfan Fidan’s office said negotiations with his Saudi counterpart Saud al-Mojeb have not brought ‘concrete results’.