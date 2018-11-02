The big news: Modi launches outreach programme for small businesses, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: MJ Akbar rejected rape allegation by journalist Pallavi Gogoi, and the US reimposed all Iran sanctions lifted under 2015 nuclear deal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi announces service to sanction loans for small businesses within 59 minutes: The prime minister launched the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Support and Outreach programme at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
- MJ Akbar refutes rape claims, alleges he was in consensual relationship with latest accuser: Akbar’s wife Mallika claimed that Pallavi Gogoi’s account was a lie and that their ‘relationship’ over 20 years ago had caused ‘anguish and hurt’ to the family.
- US announces resumption of sanctions on Iran prior to 2015 nuclear deal, grants waiver to 8 nations: The curbs, which cover the shipping, financial and energy sectors, will come into force on November 5.
- Supreme Court ‘insulted’ Hindus by saying Ayodhya case isn’t a priority, says RSS leader: Bhaiyyaji Joshi, general secretary of the RSS, said the outfit ‘will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed’.
- Pakistani cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, known as ‘father of Taliban’, shot dead, say reports: Haq, a former senator, led the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Akora Khattak
- Supreme Court quashes FIR filed against Anurag Thakur and others in Dharamshala cricket stadium case: The case, pertaining to alleged irregularities in granting land for the construction of the stadium, also involved former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.
- Turkish official claims Jamal Khashoggi’s body was dismembered and then ‘dissolved’: An advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the murderers wanted to ensure that no sign of the body would be left.
- Sri Lankan President Sirisena will summon parliament on November 7, says Speaker: Karu Jayasuriya said the decision to reconvene on November 7 was taken after a ‘cordial discussion’ with the president.
- Rahul Gandhi claims PM Modi will ‘not survive’ an investigation into the Rafale jet deal: The Congress president said that the land Anil Ambani possessed was purchased by money given by Dassault Aviation.
- Sabarimala devotee who was found dead in forest didn’t die in action by authorities, say police: The BJP has called for a 12-hour strike in Pathanamthitta district alleging that the man died due to police brutality during the protests last month.