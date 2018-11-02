A look at the headlines right now:

PM Narendra Modi announces service to sanction loans for small businesses within 59 minutes: The prime minister launched the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Support and Outreach programme at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. MJ Akbar refutes rape claims, alleges he was in consensual relationship with latest accuser: Akbar’s wife Mallika claimed that Pallavi Gogoi’s account was a lie and that their ‘relationship’ over 20 years ago had caused ‘anguish and hurt’ to the family. US announces resumption of sanctions on Iran prior to 2015 nuclear deal, grants waiver to 8 nations: The curbs, which cover the shipping, financial and energy sectors, will come into force on November 5. Supreme Court ‘insulted’ Hindus by saying Ayodhya case isn’t a priority, says RSS leader: Bhaiyyaji Joshi, general secretary of the RSS, said the outfit ‘will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed’. Pakistani cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, known as ‘father of Taliban’, shot dead, say reports: Haq, a former senator, led the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Akora Khattak Supreme Court quashes FIR filed against Anurag Thakur and others in Dharamshala cricket stadium case: The case, pertaining to alleged irregularities in granting land for the construction of the stadium, also involved former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. Turkish official claims Jamal Khashoggi’s body was dismembered and then ‘dissolved’: An advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the murderers wanted to ensure that no sign of the body would be left. Sri Lankan President Sirisena will summon parliament on November 7, says Speaker: Karu Jayasuriya said the decision to reconvene on November 7 was taken after a ‘cordial discussion’ with the president. Rahul Gandhi claims PM Modi will ‘not survive’ an investigation into the Rafale jet deal: The Congress president said that the land Anil Ambani possessed was purchased by money given by Dassault Aviation. Sabarimala devotee who was found dead in forest didn’t die in action by authorities, say police: The BJP has called for a 12-hour strike in Pathanamthitta district alleging that the man died due to police brutality during the protests last month.