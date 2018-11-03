The big news: Prohibitory orders imposed around Sabarimala temple, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Voting for bye-elections in Karnataka was under way, and ‘man-eater’ tigress Avni was shot dead in Maharashtra.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Prohibitory orders imposed in four areas near Kerala’s Sabarimala temple ahead of its reopening: Officials said a significantly larger number of police personnel will be deployed to the site to avoid any incidents of violence.
- Voting under way for bye-elections in Karnataka’s three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats: State Election Commission officials said 1,502 polling stations were in the ‘sensitive category’.
- ‘Man-eating tigress’ Avni killed in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal forest: The state forest department had hired a private marksman Shafat Ali Khan to carry out the hunting operation.
- Protestors clash with police in Lucknow over alleged corruption in state’s selection of teachers: The protest followed the Allahabad High Court’s order on Thursday directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an inquiry.
- Arnab Goswami among Centre’s replacement appointees to Nehru Memorial Museum and Library society: The others appointed to the society include former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.
- MJ Akbar’s latest accuser stands by her rape claims after he said it was a ‘consensual relationship’: Journalist Pallavi Gogoi criticised the BJP leader for failing to ‘take responsibility for his abuse’ of her and other women.
- Shiromani Akali Dal protests in Delhi to seek justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims: Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who led the rally, was detained, reports said.
- North Korea warns of resuming its nuclear weapons policy if US fails to lift sanctions: Pyongyang said it was considering resuming “pyongjin”, its policy of advancing its nuclear weapons programme and economic development.
- Ola, Uber drivers call off strike in Mumbai temporarily to avoid inconvenience during Diwali: The drivers’ union gave the companies an ultimatum till November 15 to meet their demands.
- Gunman kills two people in Florida yoga studio before shooting himself: Five people were injured in the attack and are being treated for their injuries.