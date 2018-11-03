A look at the headlines right now:

Prohibitory orders imposed in four areas near Kerala’s Sabarimala temple ahead of its reopening: Officials said a significantly larger number of police personnel will be deployed to the site to avoid any incidents of violence. Voting under way for bye-elections in Karnataka’s three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats: State Election Commission officials said 1,502 polling stations were in the ‘sensitive category’. ‘Man-eating tigress’ Avni killed in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal forest: The state forest department had hired a private marksman Shafat Ali Khan to carry out the hunting operation. Protestors clash with police in Lucknow over alleged corruption in state’s selection of teachers: The protest followed the Allahabad High Court’s order on Thursday directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an inquiry. Arnab Goswami among Centre’s replacement appointees to Nehru Memorial Museum and Library society: The others appointed to the society include former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. MJ Akbar’s latest accuser stands by her rape claims after he said it was a ‘consensual relationship’: Journalist Pallavi Gogoi criticised the BJP leader for failing to ‘take responsibility for his abuse’ of her and other women. Shiromani Akali Dal protests in Delhi to seek justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims: Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who led the rally, was detained, reports said. North Korea warns of resuming its nuclear weapons policy if US fails to lift sanctions: Pyongyang said it was considering resuming “pyongjin”, its policy of advancing its nuclear weapons programme and economic development. Ola, Uber drivers call off strike in Mumbai temporarily to avoid inconvenience during Diwali: The drivers’ union gave the companies an ultimatum till November 15 to meet their demands. Gunman kills two people in Florida yoga studio before shooting himself: Five people were injured in the attack and are being treated for their injuries.