The big news: Woman reaches Sabarimala base camp amid protests, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka bye-poll results will be out today, and Uttar Pradesh’s deputy CM promised the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
A look at the headlines right now:
- A 30-year-old woman reaches Sabarimala base camp, seeks police protection to enter temple: However, some media reports said she claimed that her husband had forced her to come to Pamba and that she wanted to return.
- Litmus test for Congress-JD(S) coalition as Karnataka bye-poll results votes are counted today: Bye-elections were held in three Lok Sabha seats and two Assembly seats, including the high-profile Shivamogga.
- ‘Ram temple will be built. Can’t install one stone with Babur’s name in Ayodhya now,’ says UP deputy CM: Keshav Prasad Maurya said it was up to the Supreme Court to decide when it gives a verdict, but insisted that a grand temple for Ram will be built.
- President Donald Trump makes last pitch ahead of vote on Tuesday: All 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be voted on in Tuesday’s elections, and 36 states that will elect governors.
- India and China among eight countries allowed to import Iranian oil despite sanctions, says US: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington DC ‘will be relentless in exerting pressure’ on Tehran.
- Delhi air quality likely to worsen to ‘severe-plus emergency’ level after Diwali, says government agency: The air quality in the city on Monday was the worst this season.
- Children among 81 people kidnapped from school in Cameroon’s Bamenda: Bamenda is an anglophone region where separatists are fighting against the country’s Francophone government.
- INS Arihant completes first deterrence patrol, PM Narendra Modi hails it as a historic moment: INS Arihant is India’s first nuclear ballistic missile submarine.
- Mizoram CM asks Centre to sack his state’s chief electoral officer: Lal Thanhawla claimed that SB Shashank’s handling of the election process ‘leaves much to be desired’.
- Tamil Nadu Police arrest woman for allegedly killing four-year-old in ‘human sacrifice’: She has reportedly confessed to sacrificing the child to a local deity, believing it would bring her better luck.