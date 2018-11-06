A look at the headlines right now:

A 30-year-old woman reaches Sabarimala base camp, seeks police protection to enter temple: However, some media reports said she claimed that her husband had forced her to come to Pamba and that she wanted to return. Litmus test for Congress-JD(S) coalition as Karnataka bye-poll results votes are counted today: Bye-elections were held in three Lok Sabha seats and two Assembly seats, including the high-profile Shivamogga. ‘Ram temple will be built. Can’t install one stone with Babur’s name in Ayodhya now,’ says UP deputy CM: Keshav Prasad Maurya said it was up to the Supreme Court to decide when it gives a verdict, but insisted that a grand temple for Ram will be built. President Donald Trump makes last pitch ahead of vote on Tuesday: All 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be voted on in Tuesday’s elections, and 36 states that will elect governors. India and China among eight countries allowed to import Iranian oil despite sanctions, says US: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington DC ‘will be relentless in exerting pressure’ on Tehran. Delhi air quality likely to worsen to ‘severe-plus emergency’ level after Diwali, says government agency: The air quality in the city on Monday was the worst this season. Children among 81 people kidnapped from school in Cameroon’s Bamenda: Bamenda is an anglophone region where separatists are fighting against the country’s Francophone government. INS Arihant completes first deterrence patrol, PM Narendra Modi hails it as a historic moment: INS Arihant is India’s first nuclear ballistic missile submarine. Mizoram CM asks Centre to sack his state’s chief electoral officer: Lal Thanhawla claimed that SB Shashank’s handling of the election process ‘leaves much to be desired’. Tamil Nadu Police arrest woman for allegedly killing four-year-old in ‘human sacrifice’: She has reportedly confessed to sacrificing the child to a local deity, believing it would bring her better luck.