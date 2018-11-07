The Congress on Wednesday named 29 candidates in its fourth list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The polls will be held on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani, who joined the Congress on Saturday, will contest from Waraseoni in Balaghat district.

The Congress announced its first list of 155 candidates on November 2, the second list of 16 candidates the following day, and the third list of 13 names on November 5. It has declared candidates for 213 of the 230 Assembly seats so far.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 177 candidates on Friday, fielding Chouhan from Budhni.