The Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman pilgrim at the Sabarimala temple, suspecting her to be of the menstrual age. The Supreme Court had in September passed an order overturning the ban on women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the Ayyappa temple.

The temple opened on Monday for two-day-long special rituals. A group of devotees had surrounded Lalitha Ravi, 52, and heckled her as she arrived at the hill shrine with her family members to offer prayers on Tuesday. The woman had been escorted away after the police intervened. Later she had to show her Aadhaar card to prove her age.

Lalitha had been hospitalised after she complained of uneasiness. She and her family visited the shrine with police escorts after she was released.

Sooraj, from Elanthur in Pathanamthitta district, was one of the main accused in the incident, PTI reported. Sooraj was arrested under non-bailable charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to attempt to commit culpable homicide and assault on woman with an intent to “outrage her modesty”.

He was arrested on the basis of digital evidence and photographs available from the scene, Superintendent of Police, Pathanamthitta, T Narayanan told PTI. He said the police have registered cases against 200 identified people for trying to prevent Lalitha from entering the temple.

It was the second time since the September when the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple. When the temple opened from October 17 to October 22, there were massive protests, as people prevented women aged between 10 and 50 from entering the premises. Not a single woman of menstruating age was able to enter the shrine in those five days.