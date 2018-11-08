The Congress on Thursday named 16 candidates in its fifth list for the November 28 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The list includes former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sartaj Singh, who has joined the Opposition party. He will contest from Hoshangabad.

The Congress had declared its first list of 155 candidates on November 2, the second list of 16 candidates on November 3, the third with 13 names on November 5 and the fourth on Wednesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani, who joined the Congress on Saturday, was named in the fourth list. He will contest from Waraseoni in Balaghat district.

Meanwhile, the BJP also released its third list for the elections during the day.