Opposition parties will meet on November 22 to discuss alliance, says N Chandrababu Naidu: The meeting will help the parties come up with ways to build an organisational structure for the alliance, said the Andhra Pradesh chief minister. Note ban and GST stymied growth rate in 2017, says Raghuram Rajan: The former Reserve Bank of India governor said a 7% growth rate is not enough to meet the country’s needs. Congress releases Madhya Pradesh manifesto, promises cow shelters and farm loan waivers: In Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi alleged Narendra Modi had waived loans of 15 industrialists. Poll panel has asked Mizoram to submit names of chief electoral officer’s possible replacement, say reports: The commission said it would take the next step after receiving Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain’s report on the crisis in the state. Hijack scare at Delhi airport after Kandahar-bound flight sends alert, pilot says he made a mistake: The Ariana Afghan Airlines plane was taken to an isolation bay and surrounded by the National Security Guard. Soldier killed, two BSF jawans injured in separate incidents near Line of Control in Rajouri: The soldier was killed in the second sniper attack along the Line of Control in as many days.

Former Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s party to move court against decision to dissolve Parliament: Mangala Samaraweera, a member of the ousted former prime minister’s party, claimed President Maithripala Sirisena has ‘kicked the Constitution in the teeth’. Mining baron G Janardhan Reddy appears for questioning in Bengaluru in bribery case: Earlier in the day, he released a video message in which he denied any wrongdoing. Japan is committed to making India’s bullet train project a reality, says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: The Japan International Cooperation Agency funds about 80% of the Mumbai to Ahmedabad project. Recordings of Khashoggi murder shared with US, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and UK, says Erdogan: The Turkish president said Riyadh knows that Khashoggi’s killer is among the 15 people who arrived in Istanbul the day before the Saudi journalist was murdered.