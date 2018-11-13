Top news: SC to consider Sabarimala review petitions today
The biggest news stories of the day.
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a batch of petitions seeking a review of its judgement allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
The Congress released its first list of 65 candidates for the Telangana Assembly polls scheduled to take place on December 7.
Meanwhile, a group of South Asian intellectuals called on the Bangladesh government to immediately release photographer and activist Shahidul Alam from detention.
Live updates
CBI invokes terror charges against accused arrested for murder of Narendra Dabholkar
The Central Bureau of Investigation has invoked charges pertaining to terrorist acts in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar five years ago. The agency submitted its probe report to a Pune court on Monday and invoked Sections 15 and 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused.
Read more here.
Three-year-old girl found dead in Gurugram was tortured and raped, say police
A three-year-old girl who was found dead in Guga Colony in Gurugram’s Sector 66 on Monday morning was allegedly tortured and raped before being killed, the police were quoted as saying on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as a 20-year-old migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh.
Read more here.
‘If Opposition parties believe the BJP is dangerous, then it must be so,’ says Rajinikanth
Actor Rajinikanth on Monday appeared to agree with the Opposition’s claim that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is “dangerous”. “If parties here believe the BJP is dangerous, then it must be,” he said.
Read more here.
Free photographer Shahidul Alam, Bangladesh urged by Arundhati Roy, other South Asian intellectuals
More than 30 prominent personalities, including writers, historians, actors and intellectuals from South Asia, on Tuesday called on the Bangladesh government to immediately release photographer and activist Shahidul Alam from detention. The letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came on the 100th day of Alam’s imprisonment.
Read more here.
Telangana Assembly polls: Congress releases first list of 65 candidates
The Congress on Monday released its first list of 65 candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections slated for December 7. The early elections were announced after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the 119-seat Assembly in September. The state was earlier scheduled to go to the polls by May 2019.
Read more here.
Supreme Court to hear batch of petitions seeking a review of Sabarimala verdict today
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a batch of over 48 review petitions challenging the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, PTI reported. The petitions seek a review of a judgement given by a five-judge Constitution bench on September 28, which allowed women of all ages entry into the shrine.
Read more here.
Delhi High Court gives DU eight more days to verify DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya’s degree
The Delhi High Court on Monday gave the Delhi University time till November 20 to verify the authenticity of the university degree of its students’ union president, Ankiv Baisoya. On October 30, the High Court had given the university till November 12 to carry out the verification. The two-month period within which fresh elections can be held expires on November 13.
Read more here.