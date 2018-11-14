A look at the headlines right now:

Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal resigns after investigation into ‘personal misconduct’ allegation: Flipkart and Walmart Inc in a statement said Bansal decided to step down as the ‘recent event risked becoming a distraction’. Indian-American Neomi Rao to replace Brett Kavanaugh on appeals court, says Donald Trump: At present, she oversees the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which is an agency within the White House Office of Management and Budget. Two dead after fire breaks out in 21-storey building in Mumbai: Fire officials said three people trapped in flat no 1001 were rescued. Supreme Court denies urgent hearing of plea alleging Centre’s interference in RBI: The petition wanted the court to order that the Centre has no “legal right” to issue any direction to the central bank. Cine & TV Artists Association expels Alok Nath after rape, sexual harassment allegations: But Nath said that he is yet to receive any official communication on the matter. Supreme Court agrees to hear review petitions against Sabarimala verdict in open court on January 22: The court said there is no stay on its September 28 order allowing women of all ages entry into the shrine. Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category, ban on entry of heavy vehicles lifted: Isolated showers in parts of Delhi has made the air heavier with moisture, forcing pollution levels to rise, said an agency. Ministry of Home Affairs extends ban on eight insurgent groups in Manipur for five years: The Centre said the banned organisations had been attacking security forces, police, government employees and citizens in the state. Sri Lanka Supreme Court stays president’s notification to dissolve Parliament until December 7: The court will hear the petitioners’ arguments on December 4, 5 and 6. CNN sues US President Donald Trump, 5 others for suspending its White House correspondent’s access: The channel said the revocation ‘was done in retaliation for his [Jim Acosta] challenging questions’.