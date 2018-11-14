The big news: Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal resigns after misconduct allegation, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump nominated Indian-American Neomi Rao to Brett Kavanaugh’s appeals court seat, and two people died in a fire in a Mumbai building.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal resigns after investigation into ‘personal misconduct’ allegation: Flipkart and Walmart Inc in a statement said Bansal decided to step down as the ‘recent event risked becoming a distraction’.
- Indian-American Neomi Rao to replace Brett Kavanaugh on appeals court, says Donald Trump: At present, she oversees the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which is an agency within the White House Office of Management and Budget.
- Two dead after fire breaks out in 21-storey building in Mumbai: Fire officials said three people trapped in flat no 1001 were rescued.
- Supreme Court denies urgent hearing of plea alleging Centre’s interference in RBI: The petition wanted the court to order that the Centre has no “legal right” to issue any direction to the central bank.
- Cine & TV Artists Association expels Alok Nath after rape, sexual harassment allegations: But Nath said that he is yet to receive any official communication on the matter.
- Supreme Court agrees to hear review petitions against Sabarimala verdict in open court on January 22: The court said there is no stay on its September 28 order allowing women of all ages entry into the shrine.
- Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category, ban on entry of heavy vehicles lifted: Isolated showers in parts of Delhi has made the air heavier with moisture, forcing pollution levels to rise, said an agency.
- Ministry of Home Affairs extends ban on eight insurgent groups in Manipur for five years: The Centre said the banned organisations had been attacking security forces, police, government employees and citizens in the state.
- Sri Lanka Supreme Court stays president’s notification to dissolve Parliament until December 7: The court will hear the petitioners’ arguments on December 4, 5 and 6.
- CNN sues US President Donald Trump, 5 others for suspending its White House correspondent’s access: The channel said the revocation ‘was done in retaliation for his [Jim Acosta] challenging questions’.