A look at the headlines right now:

SC reserves order on pleas seeking probe into Rafale deal, says price details need not be discussed now: Attorney General KK Venugopal demanded that the petitioners identify the person who told them details of the deal’s pricing technicalities. ISRO launches GSAT-29 satellite expected to enhance communication in India’s remote areas: The launch was deferred by 12 hours on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions following cyclonic storm Gaja, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday. Sri Lankan Parliament has passed no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa government, says speaker: While the Opposition said the motion was passed with a majority, President Maithripala Sirisena’s party claimed the vote did not take place. CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana says FIR against him is a backlash to his complaint against agency chief: Asthana said the CBI in his case had not sought prior approval from a competent authority to initiate investigation. Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 11 to January 8: The session was delayed this year as Assembly elections are being held in five states. Israeli defence minister resigns in protest against truce with Hamas: The decision of Avigdor Lieberman’s party to pull out of the government leaves the ruling coalition with a slender 61-59 majority. Delhi High Court issues notices to Centre, AAP government on chief secretary’s plea: Anshu Prakash had moved the high court challenging breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him by the Delhi Assembly. Prime Minister Theresa May calls Cabinet meeting after UK and EU finalise draft agreement on Brexit: The details of the agreement have not been made public, however, some details were later leaked to the media. Rajasthan BJP MP Harish Meena joins Congress weeks before state goes to polls: Meena joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Mining baron Janardhan Reddy granted bail in ponzi scheme case: He was granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh.