The big news: SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking inquiry into Rafale deal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: ISRO launched a satellite to enhance communication in remote areas, and Sri Lanka’s Parliament passed a no-trust motion against the government.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC reserves order on pleas seeking probe into Rafale deal, says price details need not be discussed now: Attorney General KK Venugopal demanded that the petitioners identify the person who told them details of the deal’s pricing technicalities.
- ISRO launches GSAT-29 satellite expected to enhance communication in India’s remote areas: The launch was deferred by 12 hours on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions following cyclonic storm Gaja, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday.
- Sri Lankan Parliament has passed no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa government, says speaker: While the Opposition said the motion was passed with a majority, President Maithripala Sirisena’s party claimed the vote did not take place.
- CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana says FIR against him is a backlash to his complaint against agency chief: Asthana said the CBI in his case had not sought prior approval from a competent authority to initiate investigation.
- Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 11 to January 8: The session was delayed this year as Assembly elections are being held in five states.
- Israeli defence minister resigns in protest against truce with Hamas: The decision of Avigdor Lieberman’s party to pull out of the government leaves the ruling coalition with a slender 61-59 majority.
- Delhi High Court issues notices to Centre, AAP government on chief secretary’s plea: Anshu Prakash had moved the high court challenging breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him by the Delhi Assembly.
- Prime Minister Theresa May calls Cabinet meeting after UK and EU finalise draft agreement on Brexit: The details of the agreement have not been made public, however, some details were later leaked to the media.
- Rajasthan BJP MP Harish Meena joins Congress weeks before state goes to polls: Meena joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.
- Mining baron Janardhan Reddy granted bail in ponzi scheme case: He was granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh.