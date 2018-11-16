A look at the headlines right now:

Severe cyclonic storm Gaja makes landfall in Tamil Nadu, over 76,000 people evacuated: It is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next three hours, said a bulletin released at 5.30 am. Supreme Court likely to consider CVC report on graft allegations against CBI director Alok Verma: The report was submitted to the court in a sealed cover on November 12. Suspected militants kill civilian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district: The police have registered a case and begun investigations. Amazon, Flipkart being investigated for alleged foreign exchange norms violation, ED tells Delhi HC: The court is scheduled to hear the matter on November 19. US imposes sanctions on 17 Saudis suspected of role in journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death: The suspects include top aides of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Journalist CP Surendran steps down as director of literary fest after harassment allegations, says report: The website of the Kerala-based Mathrubhumi Festival of Letters has removed his name from the list of directors. ‘Standoff between central bank, government not a happy thing,’ says RBI board member S Gurumurthy: The Reserve Bank of India’s board has a crucial meeting scheduled for Monday. Pune Police file chargesheet against five accused who were arrested in June in Bhima Koregaon case: Activists Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale and Mahesh Raut, Nagpur-based lawyer Surendra Gadling and professor Shoma Sen were named in the chargesheet. JD(U) suspends absconding former minister Manju Verma: The Bihar Police on Thursday conducted raids at several locations in the state and in Jharkhand to arrest the minister. Karnataka plans to build a 125-foot statue dedicated to Cauvery in Mandya district: The statue will be part of a tourism project that will cover an area of around 400 acres around the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir and cost Rs 1,200 crore.